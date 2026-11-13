Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez Named League MVPs for 2026 Season

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros were unanimously named National League and American League MVPs, respectively, after historic 2026 seasons.

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs was unanimously named National League MVP on Thursday, receiving all 30 first-place votes. Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros captured the American League MVP, also unanimously, according to reports.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Historic 2026 Season Stats

Both are first-time winners, with Crow-Armstrong ending Shohei Ohtani's three-year MVP run in the NL. Crow-Armstrong, known as PCA, had a historic all-around season in 2026. He played 162 games, batting .280 with 45 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases. His 45 homers tied Kyle Schwarber for the major league lead.

Also read Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong wins National League MVP award after superb season

He led the NL in runs scored (119), slugging percentage (.570), and OPS (.942). His offensive surge stemmed from improved plate discipline and bat speed. His walk rate jumped from 4.5% in 2025 to 11.4% in 2026, while his bat speed increased from 72.7 mph to 75.1 mph. His average exit velocity rose to 90.6 mph, and his hard-hit percentage reached 48.6%.

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He was 57% better than league average offensively. Defensively, Crow-Armstrong won his second Gold Glove. He led all MLB players with 26 Outs Above Average and recorded 23 Runs Prevented. Per FanGraphs, he was worth 23 runs more than the average center fielder.

Crow-Armstrong Defensive Gold Glove And Walk Rate

His all-around play resulted in a 10.6-win season, a rare achievement. Crow-Armstrong's journey to stardom included a breakout 2025 season where he hit .247 with 31 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 35 steals. He improved significantly against left-handed pitching, raising his average from .188 to .280. He credited his success to better strike zone understanding and hitting more pitches in the heart of the zone.

This year, the Cubs also made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Yordan Alvarez, 29, had a stellar season for the Astros. He hit a career-high .316 with 42 home runs and 106 RBIs, leading the majors in batting average and slugging percentage (.601). He also led MLB with 109 walks and a .432 on-base percentage.

Yordan Alvarez Plate Discipline And Intentional Walks

His 33 intentional walks were more than double any other player. His weighted runs created plus (wRC+) was 181, far above league average. Alvarez's plate discipline was exceptional; he had 120 strikeouts but 142 walks or intentional walks. He finished second in the AL in home runs and RBIs, trailing only Pete Alonso of the Orioles, who had 43 homers and 113 RBIs.

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Alvarez became the first Astros player to win AL MVP since Jose Altuve in 2017, and he led Houston to the AL West title. In NL voting, Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers finished second, followed by Brice Turang of the Brewers in third. In the AL, Junior Caminero of the Rays was second after batting .276 with 42 home runs and 101 RBIs, and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals was third.

The voting highlighted the depth of talent in MLB. Alvarez's career has been marked by excellence since his 2019 debut, when he hit .313 with 27 home runs in 87 games and won AL Rookie of the Year. He is a .300 career hitter with 212 home runs and 599 RBIs over eight seasons. He was ALCS MVP in 2021 and helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised Crow-Armstrong's unique achievement. After Crow-Armstrong homered twice against Atlanta on September 16, Counsell said that players spend their entire lives in baseball and rarely see this level of performance. He expressed gratitude for being part of the organization and appreciation that fans were able to witness such a season. Both MVPs delivered exceptional seasons that combined individual brilliance with team success.

Crow-Armstrong's speed and power, along with his elite defense, made him a complete player, while Alvarez's consistency and discipline at the plate powered the Astros. Their unanimous selections underscore their dominance in 2026.