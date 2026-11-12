Pete Crow-Armstrong Leads Chicago Cubs to Historic 40-40 Season in 2026

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong secured a historic 40-home run and 40-stolen base season in 2026, leading the team to the playoffs and dominating MLB statistics.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered one of the most dominant performances in franchise history during the 2026 Major League Baseball season, cementing his status as the overwhelming favorite to win the National League MVP award. The historic campaign culminated in a playoff berth for the club and established new benchmarks for offensive production and all-around excellence across the league. His achievements have drawn comparisons to some of the greatest players in the sport's modern era, highlighting a season defined by unprecedented power and speed.

Crow-Armstrong Achieves Rare 40-40 Milestone

Pete Crow-Armstrong made history by becoming the first player in Chicago Cubs franchise history to record 40 or more home runs and 40 or more stolen bases in a single season. He secured this monumental milestone when he stole a base against the Miami Marlins during the Cubs' final regular season home game at Wrigley Field. This achievement places him in an extremely exclusive group, making him only the seventh player in Major League Baseball history to join the prestigious 40-40 club. His entry into this elite category follows recent feats by Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who have also achieved this difficult double in recent seasons.

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Leading the Majors in Power and Run Production

The offensive output from Pete Crow-Armstrong extended far beyond the 40-40 threshold, as he recorded 45 home runs during the 2026 campaign. This total tied for the Major League lead, marking the first time a Cubs player has topped the league in home runs since Sammy Sosa hit 50 long balls in the 2000 season. Crow-Armstrong's versatility was further evidenced by his leadership in total bases, where he accumulated 357 total bases. This statistic made him the first Cubs player to lead the league in total bases since Derrek Lee accomplished the feat during his spectacular 2005 campaign. Furthermore, he became the first Cubs player to lead the National League in On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) since Lee did so in that same historic season.

In addition to his power metrics, Pete Crow-Armstrong led Major League Baseball in runs scored. This distinction made him the first Cubs player to top the league in runs scored in 25 years, a drought that had persisted since the early 2000s. The combination of elite power hitting, elite speed, and elite plate discipline created a statistically complete season. His ability to drive in runs while simultaneously stealing bases and getting on base at a high rate presented a unique challenge for opposing pitching staffs and managers throughout the 2026 season.

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Defensive Excellence and Advanced Metrics

While his bat drew significant attention, Pete Crow-Armstrong also anchored the Cubs defense with exceptional play in center field. His all-around contribution was quantified by a staggering 9.8 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) for the 2026 season. According to Baseball Reference data, this WAR total ranks as the fourth-best single-season figure in Chicago Cubs history. This metric underscores his value not just as an offensive threat, but as a foundational piece of the team's success. His defensive capabilities were formally recognized through multiple prestigious awards. He secured the Gold Glove award, honoring him as the National League's best defensive center fielder, and also won the Platinum Glove as the overall best defender in the National League.

Award Dominance and MVP Outlook

Pete Crow-Armstrong's all-around excellence earned him the Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the best all-around offensive player in each league. By winning this honor, he became the third Cubs player to receive the award since it was unveiled in 1999. He joins a select group of Chicago legends, including Kris Bryant and Sammy Sosa, who have previously captured this accolade. His candidacy for the National League MVP award is widely considered the strongest in the league. If he wins the MVP title, Pete Crow-Armstrong will become the first Cubs player to win the award since Kris Bryant did so in the 2016 season. As the 2026 season concludes, the organization and its fanbase await the official announcement with high expectations for this historic achievement.