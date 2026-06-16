Pete Crow-Armstrong hits for the cycle as the Cubs walk off the Rockies, 5-4

Crow-Armstrong extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his second leadoff home run in three games, a 434-foot shot to center field off Michael Lorenzen.

Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first major league player to hit for the cycle this season as the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Chicago trailed 4-3 in the ninth inning before Pedro Ramírez hit an RBI single off Seth Halvorsen with the bases loaded and nobody out. Matt Shaw then walked on five pitches to force home the winning run. Cole Carrigg's three-run homer off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth, his third home run in seven big league games, gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead. Crow-Armstrong's sacrifice fly in the bottom half pulled Chicago within one.

Crow-Armstrong extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his second leadoff home run in three games, a 434-foot shot center field off Michael Lorenzen. Crow-Armstrong led off the third with a triple to center. He doubled in the fifth and singled leading off the seventh for the 13th cycle in Cubs history and second since 1993.

A triple short of a cycle on Saturday, Crow-Armstrong joined Hack Wilson as the only Cubs center fielders to hit for the cycle since 1901. Crow-Armstrong finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs but only scored once as the Cubs went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position until the ninth. He was picked off first base by Brennan Bernardino after his single. Juan Mejia took the loss for the Rockies .

Chicago starter Shota Imanaga allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings. He was lifted with two on before reliever Phil Maton walked Carrigg to force home Colrado's first run. With the score tied 1-all in the sixth, Shaw tripled into the right-field corner to score Moises Ballesteros from first. Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner starts Tuesday against Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera .





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SF Giants’ offense quiet for second straight night in loss to CubsRookie Bryce Eldridge extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a single

Read more »

Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB GameWith Logan Webb taking the mound, our Cubs vs. Giants predictions give a huge edge to San Francisco.

Read more »

3 Takeaways After Cubs' Walk-Off Win is Fueled By A Pete Crow-Armstrong CycleThe Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies are meeting once again, this time at The Friendly Confines. Last week did not go so well for the Cubs at Coors Field

Read more »

Pete Crow-Armstrong hits for the cycle as the Cubs walk off the Rockies, 5-4Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first major league player to hit for the cycle this season as the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies

Read more »