Pete Crow-Armstrong hits for the cycle as the Cubs walk off the Rockies, 5-4

Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first major league player to hit for the cycle this season as the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies

in the eighth, his third home run in seven big league games, gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead. Crow-Armstrong's sacrifice fly in the bottom half pulled Chicago within one.

Crow-Armstrong extended his on-base streak to 19 games with his second leadoff home run in three games, a 434-foot shot center field off Crow-Armstrong led off the third with a triple to center. He doubled in the fifth and singled leading off the seventh for the 13th cycle in Cubs history and second since 1993.

A triple short of a cycle on Saturday, Crow-Armstrong joined Hack Wilson as the only Cubs center fielders to hit for the cycle since 1901. Crow-Armstrong finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs but only scored once as the Cubs went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position until the ninth.

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