Pete Buttigieg breaks with Democrats on student loan handouts, admits party ‘overtorqued’ on issue

Pete Buttigieg said the Democratic Party 'overtorqued' on student loans, admitting that he struggles to justify loan forgiveness to non-college relatives.

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| Tomi Lahren is FearlessFormer Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told "Pod Save America" Sunday that he disagrees with the Democratic Party on canceling student loans.admitted Sunday that he broke ranks with the Democratic Party on student loans, saying the party"overtorqued" the issue and may have dissuaded voters.

" interview, host Dan Pfeiffer remarked that many of the Democratic candidates who won in the midterm elections disagreed with the party on at least one issue, whether it be gun control or the role of oil and gas in energy. BERNIE SANDERS ADMITS DEMOCRATS FAILED WORKING-CLASS VOTERS ON ECONOMICS, DRIVING THEM TO DONALD TRUMP"In the 2020 campaign, I definitely staked out some positions that I still believe in that weren't always kind of popular in the party," Buttigieg said.

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"One thing is, I think...we really overtorqued on the student loan thing. As a party, I have a very hard time explaining to my relatives in Michigan who did not go to college why they should be paying for people who do.

" He added,"I believe there are ways to make sure that you come out of college debt-free. I believe college should be more affordable. I don't believe in like a magic wand to fix that for everybody who borrowed money.

" PETE BUTTIGIEG DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM BIDEN AMID 2028 TALK, SUGGESTS 'BUILD BACK BETTER' DOESN'T WORK Though Buttigieg told Pfeiffer that he doesn't believe in a"magic" fix for student loans, he previously served under President Joe Biden, who repeatedly attempted to cancel student loan debt, even after the Supreme Courtwas also among those frustrated at the prospect of paying student loans after COVID-19-era loan relief was set to expire in 2022. Veteran Democratic strategist Julian Epstein called the student loan forgiveness a scam and congratulated Buttigieg for having enough self-awareness to acknowledge it.

"Buttigieg shows an all-too-rare self-awareness for a Democrat elite on this issue. The student loan giveaway, also known as loan forgiveness, is a scam," Epstein told Fox News Digital.

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"It's welfare for the most privileged and elite amongst us that the working class has to help fund. It's Robin Hood in reverse, and it stands against everything the Democratic Party should be standing for.

""That makes some Democratic organizations nervous when you talk that way, but I think that a lot of the problems we've had around polarization, gerrymandering, even some of what goes on with money would be better if we were actually a healthy multi-party democracy," Buttigieg said. Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.