PETA Demands Oxford English Dictionary Remove Cowardly Definition of Chicken

Animal rights group PETA has formally requested that the Oxford English Dictionary update its definition of chicken, arguing that linking the bird to cowardice is inaccurate and harmful.

The animal rights organization PETA has initiated a formal campaign seeking to alter the linguistic record of the English language by demanding the removal of a specific dictionary entry. This intervention targets the Oxford English Dictionary and its chief editor, Michael Proffitt, regarding the informal adjective defined as "chicken." The group argues that the current definition, which characterizes a chicken as a faint-hearted person or a coward, is factually incorrect and morally objectionable. By challenging this widely used idiom, PETA aims to dismantle stereotypes that they believe contribute to the systemic exploitation of poultry in the food industry.

The Core Linguistic Dispute and Request

PETA is requesting that the Oxford English Dictionary replace the existing definition of "chicken" as a coward with one that reflects the bird's true behavioral characteristics. In a direct letter addressed to chief editor Michael Proffitt, the organization explicitly challenges the accuracy of labeling chickens as cowardly individuals. The group contends that this linguistic association is not only unfair to the animal but also promotes speciesism, a concept defined by PETA as the belief that animals are inferior to humans. They argue that language shapes perception, and therefore, derogatory terms reinforce harmful attitudes toward sentient beings.

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Advocate Elisa Allen and Biological Arguments

The campaign is being spearheaded by Elisa Allen, the vice president of programmes at PETA, who authored the detailed letter outlining the organization's position. Ms. Allen asserts that chickens are curious creatures that often display remarkable bravery rather than fear. She highlights specific behavioral evidence to support this claim, noting that mother hens will actively put themselves in danger to protect their young chicks. Furthermore, roosters are described as defenders who stand guard to protect their flocks from various external threats, directly contradicting the notion of inherent cowardice.

Intelligence and Communication Capabilities

Beyond assertions of bravery, PETA emphasizes the high level of cognitive function and social complexity exhibited by chickens. The organization points out that chickens possess the ability to recognize more than one hundred distinct human faces, a feat demonstrating significant memory and social recognition capabilities. Additionally, PETA states that these birds communicate using dozens of different vocalizations and maintain complex social hierarchies within their groups. The letter argues that possessing such intelligence and empathy renders the label of "coward" not just inaccurate, but a misrepresentation of their natural traits.

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Link to Industry Exploitation and Farming Practices

The letter goes further by connecting the derogatory dictionary definition to the real-world treatment of chickens in the commercial food sector. PETA argues that portraying chickens as cowardly reinforces the idea that they are undeserving of respect, which in turn justifies their exploitation. Ms. Allen writes that humans benefit from the suffering of these animals while simultaneously insulting their character. The organization condemns modern farming practices, claiming that chickens are routinely crammed into sheds, denied space to stretch a wing, and prevented from seeing sunlight before slaughter.

Scope of Impact and Historical Precedent

PETA estimates that the current cultural perception leads to the abuse and killing of over one billion feeling chickens each year in the United Kingdom alone. The organization views the elimination of the cowardly definition as a step toward reducing this suffering by altering public perception. This campaign follows a pattern of previous interventions by PETA, including a request to update the definition of wool to include plant-based alternatives and a request to celebrity chef Nigella Lawson to replace pork with vegan alternatives in her Ham in Coca-Cola recipe. These efforts highlight PETA's ongoing strategy to use language and media influence to promote plant-based diets and animal welfare.

Future Implications and Official Response

The request sent to Michael Proffitt and the editorial team at the Oxford English Dictionary represents a significant challenge to established linguistic norms. PETA urges the editors to reject the mischaracterization of chickens and to update the entry to reflect their intelligence, communication skills, and empathy. The organization believes that changing the definition is a crucial step in challenging the notion that these animals are inferior. As of the publication of the letter, the Oxford English Dictionary and Mr. Proffitt have been approached for comment on the matter, with the outcome of this linguistic dispute remaining to be determined.