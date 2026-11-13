PETA Defends Controversial Tweet Linking DC Shooting to Foie Gras After Backlash

The organization PETA has issued an explanation and removed a tweet that drew a connection between an active shooting near its location in Washington DC and a local restaurant serving foie gras, following intense criticism from public figures and journalists for the insensitive comparison.

“An active shooting has been down the block from Mallard restaurant in DC, which is planning a foie gras dinner tonight,” read the organization’s shameless X post, which included a photograph of police cordoning off the road near the gym whereAfter noting PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk was “on scene,” the group wondered whether the establishment would “show its neighbors the consideration it’s refused to show ducks.

” Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock“You should be so ashamed of this tweet,” celebrity chef Jose Andresthe PETA tweet with the caption: “*picks up jaw off the floor*” “There is something deeply wrong with this organization,” journalist Yashar AliCredit: X“The shooting this morning in DC was in PETA’s neighborhood, and these were our neighbors who were impacted.

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We canceled a protest scheduled today in front of Mallard restaurant for its despicable sale of foie gras out of respect for the victims of the shooting, and in our tweet, we were calling on the restaurant to help eliminate violence by pulling the cruel item from its menu,” the“We took down our tweet because people who support and take part in the violent killing of ducks and geese for foie gras, like Chef Jose Andres, were twisting it,” the post continued, “yet we encourage everyone to remember that it is possible to care about more than one thing at a time and to respect all life. ”