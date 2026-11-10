PETA Asks Oxford English Dictionary to Drop Chicken Coward Definition

Animal rights group PETA has asked the Oxford English Dictionary to scrap the definition of chicken as a coward, arguing it promotes speciesism.

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( PETA) has asked the Oxford English Dictionary to remove its definition of chicken as a cowardly or faint-hearted person. In a letter addressed to chief editor Michael Proffitt, the organisation argues that the description is unfair, inaccurate and harmful to the bird's reputation. The campaign is led by Elisa Allen, PETA's vice president of programmes, who is targeting the informal adjective 'Chicken'.

The Oxford English Dictionary and Michael Proffitt have been approached for comment. PETA's request is the latest attempt by the group to challenge everyday language that it believes harms animals.

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Why PETA Wants the Chicken Definition Removed

PETA states that linking chickens with cowardice promotes speciesism, which it describes as the belief that animals are inferior to humans. According to the group, the stereotype also helps justify the treatment of chickens in the food industry. Allen's letter asks the dictionary to update its entry for 'Chicken', which is currently defined as a faint-hearted person or a coward.

In her letter, Allen describes chickens as curious and often remarkably brave. She points out that mother hens will put themselves in danger to protect their young, while roosters defend their flocks from threats.

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PETA also cites the cognitive and social abilities of chickens. According to the group, they can recognise more than 100 faces, communicate using dozens of vocalisations and form complex social hierarchies. Allen wrote that words matter, because they shape how people perceive others and, in turn, how they treat them.

Animal Rights Group Links Insult to Farming Practices

PETA argues that portraying chickens as cowards reinforces the idea that they are undeserving of respect. The letter goes further by condemning modern farming practices, claiming that chickens are routinely crammed into sheds before being slaughtered for food.

Allen says that humans have 'the audacity' to label chickens as cowards while benefiting from their suffering. The charity has previously said that chickens at some UK farms were found 'miserable, bleeding, decomposing or dead' when investigators visited.

The letter also claims that the stereotype contributes to exploiting hens for their eggs, burdening their bodies to the point of agony before they are slaughtered. It adds that birds are denied space to stretch a wing or see sunlight, and states that more than one billion feeling chickens are abused and killed each year in the UK alone.

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What the Dictionary Campaign Asks Next

The group is now urging the dictionary's editors to remove the derogatory definition altogether rather than simply amending it. Allen concludes by encouraging the Oxford English Dictionary to reject mischaracterisations of chickens and to reflect their natural intelligence, communication skills and empathy for others.

The intervention is the latest in a long line of campaigns from the organisation, which regularly targets celebrities, restaurants and food brands to encourage people to adopt plant-based diets. Earlier this year, PETA asked the Oxford English Dictionary to update its definition of 'wool' to include plant-based alternatives.

Last month, PETA urged television cook Nigella Lawson to change her ham in Coca-Cola recipe, which features a gammon joint gently simmered in the fizzy drink before being glazed and baked. In a letter to Lawson, PETA vice president of vegan projects Dawn Carr argued that pigs are intelligent and emotionally complex, and urged the cook to replace the pork with a vegan alternative.