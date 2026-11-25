Three PETA protesters interrupted a Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular performance on Tuesday, demanding an end to the use of live camels, sheep and donkeys in the Nativity scene. Radio City's parent company condemned the disruption and said it will pursue legal action.

PETA activists stormed the stage of Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday to interrupt the Christmas Spectacular, demanding an immediate end to the use of live animals in the annual holiday production. The protesters rushed onto the floor during the performance, holding signs that read Radio City: End Animal Acts Now, while shouting messages to stop using creatures for entertainment. This brazen disruption targeted the show's Living Nativity scene, which has featured live camels, sheep, and donkeys since the production premiered in 1933.

Footage shared by PETA on social media shows one protester screaming no more animals on stage as she approached the Rockettes, while another pleaded to take the cruelty out of Christmas. A third activist joined in, chanting to keep the camels and donkeys out of the performance entirely. The group claimed the animals were kept offstage during the demonstration, but the interruption clearly disrupted the flow of the show and the experience of the audience in attendance.

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, the parent company of Radio City Music Hall, issued a stern condemnation of the stunt shortly after the incident. A spokesperson stated that PETA deliberately attempted to disrupt the performance, thereby endangering performers and interfering with the experience of guests. The company emphasized that it has zero tolerance for this type of behavior and will pursue all available legal action against anyone who engages in such conduct.

The activists have long criticized the Christmas Spectacular for subjecting animals to flashing lights, loud noises, and fireworks, arguing these conditions are terrifying for the creatures. PETA President Tracy Reiman stated in a previous statement that the animals did not sign up for bright lights and roaring crowds, describing the stage chaos as confusing and frightening. The group also alleged that the animals undergo stressful transport and are confined backstage, with some reportedly kept in the building's basement during the months-long winter run.

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Sources indicate that the camels, sheep, and donkeys featured in the show originate from a rescue farm in upstate New York. Despite this arrangement, PETA continues to argue that the animals are exploited for living set pieces and are not suited for the high-energy environment of a major theatrical production. The group has called on the venue to replace the live animals with human performers or advanced stagecraft, citing Broadway productions like The Lion King as proof that stagecraft can captivate audiences without animal involvement.

This incident marks the latest escalation in PETA's campaign to pressure Radio City into ending the use of live animals in its holiday show. The organization has previously sent letters to the show's director and choreographer, even offering to fund a crafted life-size camel puppet if the venue agrees to retire the live animals. PETA has also urged major sponsors including Chase, Lexus, SpotHero, and Verizon to end their sponsorships until the practice stops.

The Christmas Spectacular remains a beloved New York City tradition, drawing millions of visitors annually to see the Rockettes and the elaborate holiday sets. However, the presence of live animals in the Living Nativity scene has become a contentious issue, dividing holidaygoers and animal rights advocates alike. PETA hopes that continued protests and public pressure will eventually force the venue to change its long-standing policy on animal use in performances.