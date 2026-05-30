Pet Owners Reveal Top Questions They'd Ask Their Furry Friends

A new survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners reveals the burning questions they'd ask their pets if they could talk, from 'Are you happy?' to 'What's happening in that head?'.

Many of us have wondered what goes on inside the minds of our pets, and a new survey has finally revealed the top questions animal lovers wish they could ask their furry friends.

The poll of 2,000 cat and dog owners found that 54 per cent often wish they could talk to their four-legged friends to learn what they truly think and feel. Among the most burning curiosities are 'do you like your life?

' (43 per cent) and 'what is actually happening in that head? ' (34 per cent). Around one in ten feline owners have wondered what their cat might be plotting, while others would like to know if their pets are judging them (15 per cent) or if they get jealous (12 per cent).

Additionally, 18 per cent of owners are keen to know if their dog might be autistic, and 36 per cent wonder if their cat can read their mind. This research was commissioned by pet insurer Petgevity, which has launched a debut podcast covering neurodiversity in pets. Doctor Who actor James Hoyles and his canine companion, Trevor the Iggy, have teamed up with the insurer to answer pet owners' most bizarre questions.

Hoyles said: 'Having a pet means you never stop learning, especially when you realise just how complex they can be. No pet is the same - every animal is different and will have different needs, and it is completely normal to have questions you never expected to ask.

' The research also revealed that 88 per cent of owners are confident they truly understand their pet, with 41 per cent claiming their pet understands them better than any other human. Notably, 41 per cent often find themselves chatting to their pet as though they are human, and nearly half (45 per cent) have asked their pet for advice on important life decisions such as a new job or a breakup, even though they knew their pet wouldn't actually answer.

The top five questions owners have for their pets are: 1. Are you happy? 2. Do you like your life? 3. Do you understand every word I say? 4.

What's your favourite thing we do together? 5. What is actually happening in that head? Many owners also imagine their pets having human qualities, such as a favourite type of food (43 per cent), a distinct sense of humour (32 per cent), and taking pride in their appearance (21 per cent). Other burning questions focus on the pet-owner relationship, like 'what's your favourite thing we do together?

' (34 per cent) and 'do you wish I did anything differently? ' (33 per cent). When it comes to practical advice, 43 per cent would like easier access to vets or experts, and 54 per cent turn to podcasts to help answer tricky questions. Kerry Willecome, pet insurance expert at Petgevity, added: 'They aren't just pets but friends and members of our family.

We develop deep meaningful connections with our pets which is why it's always worth seeking trusted advice when something doesn't seem quite right. And the fact owners always have questions about their furry friends just goes to show how much they want to understand their pets and make them happy.





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