Pet Labrador Rescued after Falling Off Cliff and Stranded in Choppy Waters

The news text tells the story of a Labrador named Bailey, who slipped her collar and fell off a cliff into the sea in Ilfracombe, Devon, and was left struggling in choppy waters below.

This is the moment a stranded pet Labrador is rescued after she fell off a cliff and was left struggling in choppy waters below. The black Labrador, called Bailey, plunged 60ft off a coastal path into the sea in Ilfracombe, Devon, when she slipped her collar after being spooked by another dog along the clifftop.

Her owner, Chris Carter, raised the alarm as Bailey climbed out of the water onto the rocks, but she was unable to move due to the waves. Coastguards first tried to reach her from the top, but the hazardous terrain made their initial approach impossible. A crew from RNLI Ilfracombe then used their inshore lifeboat to move as close to the rocks as possible before lifeboatman Richard Woolmer got into the water and swam towards Bailey.

He carefully picked up the frightened dog, securing her to him and swam with her through the stormy sea before they were both lifted into the boat. Bystanders at the top of the cliff cheered as Bailey was reunited with her relieved owners following the scare last Friday afternoon. Hero lifeboatman Mr Woolmer, a 51-year-old self-employed builder, said he stepped forward to get the stranded dog as he has two Labradors of his own





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Rescue Dog Cliff Choppy Waters Stranded RNLI Lifeboatman

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