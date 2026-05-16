Pet Cars Window: Key Message for Dog Owners at Goodwoof Festival

Pet owners should secure their dogs safely in cars with car seats or carriers to ensure their safety while driving.

Securing pet pooches safely in cars will be a key message for dog owners attending the annual Goodwoof festival, being held on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex today and tomorrow.

According to Car seat specialists Tavo, about a quarter of the UK s 13.5million pet dogs are in danger when owners drive with their pet s head sticking out of the car window. The Safer Inside campaign by Tavo, backed by veterinary surgeon Dr Scott Miller and dog behaviourist Adem Fehmi, is running to call for owners to rethink travelling with pets.

Dr Miller said a dog with its head sticking out of the car window is at risk of eye abrasions debris or worse jumping or falling from the moving car





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Dog Safety Car Seats Car Carriers Debris Jump From The Moving Car Safer Inside

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Pet Cars Window: Key Message for Dog Owners at Goodwoof FestivalPet owners should secure their dogs safely in cars with car seats or carriers to ensure their safety while driving.

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