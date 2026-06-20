Peserico Unveils Menswear Growth Plans, Retail Expansion

Ahead of the Peserico menswear presentation in Milan, CEO Riccardo Peruffo discusses expanding the menswear category and a focus on U.S. and retail.

collection to be unveiled on Saturday is dubbed “The Artisan Gentleman,” and the description easily applies to the vision shared by chief executive officer Riccardo Peruffo and his wife, creative director Paola Gonella.craft, to promote Italy and the territory, and the people with such expert know-how — it’s a mission.

”is the “ideal” location to showcase Peserico’s collections, “to communicate the relevance of Italy’s values. ” So much so that he revealed that the brand will hold a coed show in the city in September as well.

“It’s the right moment to convey the collection with the right impact and a single point of view,” said Peruffo. The category now accounts for 15 percent of total sales. Stores dedicated to menswear opened in Tuscany’s resort town Forte dei Marmi and in Cannes this year. Peserico sales last year totaled more than 130 million euros, up 5 percent compared with 2024, and Peruffo projected a 10 percent growth in 2026.

The online channel was up 20 percent, representing 5 percent of 2025 sales. With 66 stores, retail represented half of total revenues. Peruffo forecast 10 new openings in 2026 in addition to the restructuring of 10 existing boutiques. New units are expected to open in Berlin and San Francisco.

A store in Bal Harbour, Fla. , was just completed as the U.S. is a key focus for the brand. The region is Peserico’s top market in terms of retail, accounting for 30 percent of sales in 2025, an increase of 11 percent on 2024. There are 12 boutiques in the U.S. in locations ranging from Boston and Palo Alto, Calif.

, to Palm Beach and East Hampton, N.Y. There are also 23The brand’s strength in the U.S., the first market outside of Italy where Peserico expanded back in 1990, relies on “investments with perseverance. It was always my dream to develop business there. The brand awareness is high and it’s a region that is giving us a lot of satisfaction.

” Peserico opened a branch in the U.S. in 1996. A store in Doha, Qatar, will open in June. Peruffo believes that Peserico relies on “consistency and a timeless, yet dynamic product” for further growth.

“In difficult and challenging times, reliability is a winning quality, attracting loyalty. ” Peserico was founded in 1962 in Cornedo Vicentino, near Vicenza, at first specialized in women’s pants, by Maria Peserico. In 1975 her husband joined her in the management of the company launching the first Peserico collection. Peruffo is their son.

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