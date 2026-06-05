Peruvian-Style Tofu With Creamy Cilantro Sauce

The high-impact flavors traditionally used in the marinade for Peruvian chicken—soy sauce, cumin, and paprika—are applied to grilled tofu with resounding success.

—soy sauce, cumin, and paprika—and applied them here to grilled tofu. Paired with a creamy cilantro dipping sauce based on the ají verde typically served with the chicken results in a deeply rewarding vegetarian main that’s exactly what your summer evenings crave.

This recipe yields a generous portion of sauce. Double it if you’re feeding a particularly large crowd and then save any left over for drizzling over nachos or fried eggs or serving alongside sandwiches and quesadillas for dipping—it’s worth its weight in gold.two 14-oz. blocks firm tofu, drained , into 4–6 planks; transfer to dish and turn to coat each side evenly in marinade.

Arrange tofu in a single layer; cover with plastic wrap and let sit at least 30 minutes and up to 12 hours .in a blender until mostly smooth . Transfer cilantro sauce to a small bowl and cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly against surface . Chill until ready to serve..

Remove tofu from marinade, letting excess drip back into dish, and grill until deep brown marks appear underneath, about 5 minutes. Carefully turn over ; grill until deep brown marks appear underneath, about 5 minutes. You’ll want to put this creamy green sauce on everything and it’s particularly sublime under crispy-skinned salmon.

A blender dressing does double duty as both a flavorful marinade and a final dressing in this pared-back version of Vietnamese-style lemongrass chicken. A good garlic mashed potato recipe can upstage even the flashiest of mains. Adding just a few cloves of garlic turns what could be a simple side dish into something with undeniable charm. This Puerto Rican sancocho recipe is hearty, flavorful, and loaded with falling-off-the-bone beef, tender carrots, potatoes, squash, corn, plantain, and yuca.

Berbere is a spicy chile blend that has floral and sweet notes from coriander and cardamom, and when it’s paired with a honey glaze, it sets these wings apart from anything else you’ve ever had. This garlicky shrimp scampi version of a classic bisque embraces the technique of blending seafood shells for a luxuriously silky and creamy end result.





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Side Dinner Vegetarian Nut Free Quick Make Ahead Grilling Summer Tofu Cilantro Scallion Serrano Chile Bon Appétit

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