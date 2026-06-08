Peruvian Expatriates in Utah Cast Votes in High-Stakes Presidential Election

Hundreds of Peruvians living in Utah participated in their nation's presidential election, casting ballots at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. The vote, overseen by the Peruvian Consulate, reflected the diaspora's deep engagement with Peru's political future, with voters divided between conservative Keiko Fujimori and leftist Roberto Sanchez.

Peruvian expatriates living in Utah made their voices heard Sunday as they participated in Peru's presidential election, casting ballots at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center.

The event, organized by the Peruvian Consulate in Salt Lake City, saw hundreds of voters lining up to choose between two starkly different candidates: conservative Keiko Fujimori and leftist Roberto Sanchez. For many, the vote was a deeply emotional act, a way to stay connected to their homeland despite being thousands of miles away.

Czibor Chicata-Sutmöller, general consul of the Peruvian Consulate in Salt Lake City, noted that the Peruvian community in Utah is polarized, with strong opinions on both sides. Around 6,700 Peruvians in Utah were eligible to vote, reflecting the significant diaspora community that remains engaged in the country's political future. Liliana Puma, who now lives in Alpine, Utah, expressed her concerns about Peru potentially sliding toward socialism, citing the examples of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

She cast her ballot for Fujimori, believing she represents a path to freedom and opportunity.

'My roots are Peruvian. My family's there. I'm the only living in the United States,' Puma said.

'Why defend Peru? Because I want a free country. I want a country my kids can visit to learn about their mother's roots. I may live in the United States, but Peru is my native land.

' Her sentiment was echoed by many who see voting as a duty to ensure their homeland thrives, even as they build lives abroad. Carlos Alce, a Salt Lake City resident, acknowledged feeling more American after years of opportunity in the U.S., but emphasized that does not diminish his love for Peru.

'The fact that we're living in a better country doesn't mean we forget the country where we were born, where we still have family members,' he said. He hopes his vote contributes to a better future for Peruvians back home. On the other side of the political spectrum, Vanessa Bustamante, a dual U.S.-Peruvian national living in Salt Lake City, voted for Sanchez.

She worries about the legacy of Alberto Fujimori, Keiko's father, who served as president from 1990 to 2000 and was later convicted for human rights abuses.

'I feel like Peru will always be my motherland,' Bustamante said. 'So I feel like there is this certain duty to try and look for the best in all Peruvian citizens, not just the folks that live in Lima, you know, the wealthy. ' Her vote reflects a desire for change and a more equitable society. The election comes at a critical time for Peru, which has seen political instability in recent years.

The winner will take over from interim President José María Balcázar. For Peruvians in Utah, the act of voting is a powerful reminder that their connection to Peru remains strong, regardless of distance. Many expressed hope that their participation can help steer the country toward a brighter future, free from corruption and economic hardship. The event at the Hilton demonstrated the enduring ties between the diaspora and their homeland, as well as the diverse perspectives within the community





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Peruvian Election Expatriate Voting Utah Keiko Fujimori Roberto Sanchez

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