Peru's Environment Minister Vladimiro Huaroc urges developed nations for urgent financial and technological support to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the severe El Nino weather phenomenon.

Peru has formally requested increased international climate funding and advanced technology access from developed nations to mitigate the severe impacts of the El Nino weather phenomenon. Environment Minister Vladimiro Huaroc issued this appeal on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, stating that the country requires global cooperation to rebuild critical infrastructure. The Peru vian government previously declared a sixty-day state of emergency across much of the nation in early November to prepare for potential disasters. This proactive measure aims to protect families in high-risk zones from the expected compounding effects of global warming.

Infrastructure Rebuilding and Emergency Spending

Minister Huaroc explicitly stated that thousands of schools and thousands of health care centers are expected to be affected by the coming weather events. He emphasized that the work and resources required to restore these facilities will necessitate international cooperation in the coming years. To address immediate threats, the Peruvian government has approved more than $2.35 billion, which equals eight billion soles, for the emergency response efforts. Huaroc acknowledged that the final costs will likely exceed this initial allocation given the potential scale of the damage.

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Regional Vulnerabilities and Scientific Warnings

Scientists have warned that the El Nino phenomenon could produce extremely catastrophic consequences for the region. The emergency measures are specifically designed to shield families living in ravines and river valleys from immediate physical harm. Beyond the northern coast, the country is preparing for distinct regional challenges including possible drought in the southern highlands and heavy rainfall in the Amazon region. Huaroc noted that while Peru has recorded more than five hundred El Nino events throughout its history, the combined effects of this natural cycle and global warming are making disaster preparedness significantly more difficult.

Equity in Global Climate Action

Huaroc directed his primary appeal to developed countries, calling on them to demonstrate greater commitment and allocate more resources. He argued that nations suffering the consequences of climate change often lack sufficient resources to respond effectively. The minister stressed the need for rapid implementation of projects and strategies that deliver results in the short term. He highlighted that countries with greater financial and technological resources are moving faster in their energy transitions, while others remain dependent on oil to meet their basic energy needs.

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Strategic Agreements with Host Nation

During his visit to Antalya, Huaroc identified a strategic opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties with Türkiye through environmental cooperation. He announced that Peru and Türkiye are close to signing a bilateral agreement on climate cooperation that would benefit both countries. Huaroc expressed confidence that the visit provides a good opportunity to finalize the agreement and stated that his team is fully prepared to sign it in this context. This diplomatic move underscores Peru's effort to leverage the COP31 summit for practical, long-term partnerships.

Reflecting on Energy Transition Progress

The minister described the COP31 summit as a crucial opportunity for countries to engage in deep reflection regarding their climate strategies. He observed that while countries have set ambitious targets to reduce the impact of global warming, progress towards the energy transition remains uneven. The uneven pace of adoption highlights the disparity between wealthy nations and vulnerable developing economies. Huaroc concluded that securing sustainable funding and technology transfer is essential for closing this gap and ensuring that vulnerable nations can adapt to the escalating climate crisis effectively.