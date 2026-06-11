Peru's Presidential Race Tightens as Overseas Votes Favor Right-Wing Candidate

The presidential race between right-wing Keiko Fujimori and left-wing Roberto Sanchez in Peru is still extremely close, with ballots cast overseas potentially giving one of the candidates the winning edge. Sanchez was slightly ahead with 50.05 percent of the vote, while Fujimori had 49.94 percent. The left winger's modest lead could be quickly reversed once all the votes from the Peruvian diaspora are counted, as a majority of voters overseas support Fujimori.

Peru 's presidential race between right-wing Keiko Fujimori and left-wing Roberto Sanchez is still extremely close with 97 percent of the votes counted, with ballots cast overseas, especially in Florida , potentially giving one of the candidates the winning edge.

Sanchez was slightly ahead with 50.05 percent of the vote, while Fujimori had 49.94 percent. The left winger's modest lead could be quickly reversed once all the votes from the Peruvian diaspora are counted, as a majority of voters overseas support Fujimori. According to Peru's National Office of Electoral Process (ONPE), 62.5 percent of the vote from Peruvian living abroad has gone in support of Fujimori, while only 37.5 percent has been cast for Sanchez.

More than 1.2 million Peruvians living abroad were eligible to vote in the June 7 presidential election's second round. In the United States, which has the highest number of Peruvians voting from outside Peru, Fujimori's dominance is even starker. An overwhelming majority of the votes coming from the country was cast for Fujimori, at 76.56 percent, while Sanchez got only 23.43 percent.

At the state level, the vast majority of votes from the United States are coming from Florida, which is home to the largest Peruvian-American population anywhere in the United States. In cities across the Sunshine State, voters' preference for Fujimori is even more evident than at the national level. In Miami, 88.79 percent of the votes went to the right-wing candidate, while in Orlando, Fujimori got 86.60 percent of the vote.

These figures are in line with historical data showing that the Peruvian diaspora tends to be more conservative and more anti-left than Peruvians living in the South American country, especially in rural areas. Many of those who left the country for the United States, Argentina, Chile, Spain, and Italy did so during the political violence and economic crisis of the 1980s and 1990s and the authoritarian presidency of Alberto Fujimori, Keiko's father, between 1990 and 2000.

While for some this could be a painful connection, for many Peruvians Alberto Fujimori's presidency—centered around a free market economy, social conservatism, and a crackdown on far-left guerrilla group Shining Path—was a time of reestablishing order in the country. Sanchez also has his own shadow of the past looming over him.

He is a close ally of Castillo, who was removed from office by Peru's Congress after attempting to impose a state of emergency in 2022 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. In the 2021 presidential runoff, overseas voters' support for Fujimori—who has already unsuccessfully run for president in 2011, 2016, and 2021—was not enough to give her a win.

Despite their strong support for the right-wing candidate, socialist Pedro Castillo narrowly won the presidency with the crucial support from the Andes and rural regions. Overseas votes are only a tiny share of the electorate and their turnout is usually slower than in Peru, but in a race as tight as the one between Fujimori and Sanchez, it could give the right-wing candidate a slight but significant margin over her political rival—especially as overseas votes are slower coming in than those cast in Peru.

As of Wednesday morning, over 99.09 percent of the votes in Miami had been counted, and 80.95 percent in Orlando. Overall, only 67.47 percent of the votes from Peruvian living abroad had been counted. Sanchez has suggested he will accept whatever result will come out of the election. The head of Peru's election supervision agency has stated that the official proclamation of results could arrive by mid-July, considering the review of disputed ballots and a potential recount.

According to Dr. Christopher Sabatini, director of the Latin American Programme at London-based Chatham House, Peru is likely to find itself in a fragile situation no matter which candidate wins





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Peru Presidential Race Keiko Fujimori Roberto Sanchez Overseas Votes Florida United States Miami Orlando Peruvian Diaspora Conservative Anti-Left Alberto Fujimori Shining Path Pedro Castillo Castillo's Presidency State Of Emergency Election Supervision Agency Latin American Programme Chatham House Fragile Situation

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