Peru is set to elect its 10th president in a decade

Peruvians will elect their new president Sunday with polls suggesting a polarized but tight race between hard-right candidate Keiko Fujimori and leftist Roberto Sánchez.

Peruvians will elect their new president Sunday with polls suggesting a polarized but tight race between hard-right candidate Keiko Fujimori and leftist Roberto Sánchez. LIMA, Peru — Peruvians will elect their new president Sunday with polls suggesting a polarized but tight race between perennial hard-right candidate Keiko Fujimori and leftist Roberto Sánchez.

Keiko, as she's known in Peru, is running on the legacy of her father, the late, disgraced strongman President Alberto Fujimori. That legacy includes crushing both hyperinflation and the Maoist insurgents of the Shining Path, who bathed Peru in blood in the 1980s and 1990s. It also includes running death squads — for which he was eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison — shuttering congress, bribing journalists and epic corruption.

"If she wins, there will be performative moderation. There will be this discourse about dialogue and democracy, but the reality will be that she will have her hands on the levers of power and will use them in an authoritarian way," predicts political scientist Paula Távara.

"If there are protests, expect a repressive response. "The runoff vote will be the fourth in a row for Keiko Fujimori, 51, after narrowly losing in 2011, 2016 and 2021. Many Peruvians accuse her of being a bad loser, who for months refused to acknowledge her loss in 2016 and then made unfounded accusations of electoral fraud in 2021.

They also blame her for using her Popular Force party, the largest in the last two congressional terms, to block corruption and organized crime investigations and to destabilize multiple governments, contributing to Peru's calamitous run of nine presidents in the last decade.or iron fist approach to the violent crime wave sweeping the Andean nation, including an extortion epidemic, and reimpose"order" — even though many of her critics say she is the primary culprit for the chaos in Peru's politics and streets. Yet if she is poised to take the presidency, it is in large part because Sánchez, 57, is also a deeply disliked candidate.

Peru's left-wing presidential candidate, Roberto Sánchez, speaks during a campaign rally at the Plaza Tupac Amaru in Cusco, Peru, on June 2. He has been campaigning in the sombrero given to him by Pedro Castillo, the leftist former president who beat Fujimori in 2021 but whoseHe was eventually ousted and jailed in December 2022 after, in a failed bid to avoid corruption probes, attempting to also shutter congress and the courts.

While Keiko has been offering to attract more foreign investment by cutting red tape, Sánchez initially promised to nationalize large sectors of the economy and to replace imports with local production — an economic policy reminiscent of Cuba or North Korea. He has since been trying to shuffle to the center.

But his claims of moderation have been undermined by the presence on his team of Antauro Humala, a radical former army officer, who served a lengthy jail term for leading a 2005 military uprising in which several police officers were murdered, an event for which he remains unrepentant. Polls close at 5 p.m. Peruvian time. A winner may be declared later that night, but if the vote is close, it could be days before there is a definitive result.





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Rep’s jaw-dropping reply when Scott Bessent asks question every 10th grader can answerRep. Chu tried to question Bessent on whether he and Trump cared about Americans’ financial situation.

Read more »

One of the largest gatherings of wiener dogs celebrates 10th anniversaryThey're known as wiener dogs, hot dog dogs, or dachshunds, and there's an annual event that celebrates the short-legged, long-bodied breed. It's become one of the largest gatherings of wiener dogs in the world, right on the sand in Huntington Beach!

Read more »

My Hero Academia Anime Gets Special Episode 'More' for 10th AnniversaryThe My Hero Academia anime concludes its main story but will continue with a special episode titled 'More' in May 2026. Additional anniversary projects include a concert for composer Yuki Hayashi and further future announcements.

Read more »

Padres shut out by Mets for sixth straight loss, 10th in 11 gamesMichael King allows four runs, Mason Miller surrenders a run in mop-up duty; Padres are batting .195 over 11-game stretch

Read more »