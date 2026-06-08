Peru Holds Presidential Runoff Election Amid Political Uncertainty

Peruvians voted in a presidential runoff between Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez, deciding their ninth president in a decade. The election concluded a tightly contested campaign with stark ideological differences and extensive security measures.

The Peruvian presidential runoff election took place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, with voters choosing between Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party and Roberto Sánchez of the Together for Peru party.

This election marks the nation's ninth presidential vote in just ten years, highlighting political volatility. Both candidates cast their ballots in Lima amidst heavy security. The runoff followed a first round with over thirty candidates, with Fujimori and Sánchez emerging as the top two. Photographs captured voters marking ballots, police guarding candidate events, and supporters greeting the contenders.

The Associated Press provided extensive video and photo coverage of the electoral process, showing the significance of this tightly contested race for Peru's future





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Peru Election Presidential Runoff Keiko Fujimori Roberto Sánchez Peruvian Politics

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