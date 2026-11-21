A 6.7-magnitude Peru earthquake struck on November 20, 2026, causing minor damage, power cuts and landslides in Junin with no reported casualties.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7:09 pm local time. The tremor caused minor damage to homes, power disruptions and landslides in the Junin region, but authorities reported no fatalities or injuries. The Peru earthquake was felt far beyond its epicentre, reaching the capital Lima and several other regions.

The epicentre was located about 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of the city of Junin. Peru's Defence Ministry reported the quake at a depth of 129 kilometres. The US Geological Survey (USGS) also measured the magnitude at 6.7 but estimated the depth at 108 kilometres. Both agencies placed the event at a similar strength, while their depth estimates differ by 21 kilometres.

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How the Junin Earthquake Damaged Homes and Roads

The Junin earthquake caused minor damage to homes in several parts of the region, according to Peru's Defence Minister Rafael Belaunde. He said the tremor also led to electricity interruptions and restrictions on highway traffic. Officials did not report collapsed structures or casualties in the initial assessment.

Landslides and rockfalls were among the most visible effects of the shaking. Hernando Tavera, president of the Peruvian Geophysical Institute, told AFP that the shaking was intense and that landslides and rockfalls had occurred on hillsides. A handout photograph released by Junin's government showed a fallen tree after the quake, illustrating the debris that blocked local routes.

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Emergency Response Across Lima and Central Peru

Peru's National Emergency Operation Center (COEN) said the quake was felt with moderate to strong intensity across a wide area. The agency confirmed that monitoring would continue in vulnerable areas, where landslide risk and infrastructure stress remain under review.

AFP journalists in Lima reported seeing hundreds of people leave buildings in the Miraflores district after the tremor. The earthquake was also felt in Ancash, Ica, Ucayali, Cerro de Pasco, Huanuco and Callao, showing how far the shaking travelled from the epicentre.

Why Peru Experiences Frequent Earthquakes

Peru lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. This tectonic position explains why the country regularly records seismic events of varying strength.

Seismologists say Peru experiences at least 400 earthquakes annually. Around three-quarters of those events are too weak to be felt by people, meaning that only a fraction of the country's tremors reach the public's attention. The 6.7-magnitude event on November 20, 2026, was strong enough to be noticed across multiple regions, which is why emergency authorities maintained monitoring after the initial reports.