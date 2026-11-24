Research from the University of Nicosia reveals how traits like openness and psychopathy impact relationship status, with data from Office for National Statistics showing rising singlehood rates among British adults aged 30-34.

A comprehensive analysis of personality dynamics has identified specific psychological markers that significantly increase the likelihood of remaining unmarried. According to research published in the Journal of Personality, individuals who exhibit high levels of openness, curiosity, and a craving for novel experiences face greater challenges in establishing long-term romantic partnerships. The study also highlights that certain traits within the Dark Triad, particularly psychopathy and specific forms of narcissism, are strongly correlated with single status.

Core Personality Drivers of Singlehood

Professor Elyakim Kislev and his team at the University of Nicosia conducted this investigation to understand why personality acts as a predictor for relationship outcomes. They utilized data from fourteen waves of a large-scale longitudinal study based in Germany. Participants completed detailed surveys measuring their standing on the Big Five personality traits and the Dark Triad traits. This robust dataset allowed researchers to track how these inherent characteristics influenced romantic status over an extended period.

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The findings indicate that high scores in openness to experience reduce the motivation required for commitment. This trait is defined by a deep curiosity, a strong creative impulse, and a persistent desire for new experiences. The association between high openness and singlehood was found to be particularly pronounced among women in the study sample. These individuals often prioritize personal exploration over the stability and maintenance required in long-term partnerships.

Stakeholder Views on Dark Triad Traits

While openness plays a significant role, the study also examined the impact of the Dark Triad traits, which include narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. The researchers found that higher levels of psychopathy were associated with a greater likelihood of being single. The study explains that the impulsivity, low empathy, and lack of remorse characteristic of psychopathy are directly damaging to the formation and maintenance of long-term partnerships.

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In contrast, certain forms of narcissism were also linked to single status, whereas higher scores in Machiavellianism were surprisingly associated with being less likely to remain single. The experts suggest that these traits operate through different psychological pathways. Dark Triad traits may support short-term attraction skills by making individuals appear more charismatic initially, yet they ultimately undermine the long-term motivation or skills necessary to sustain a relationship.

Demographic Shifts and Public Data

The academic findings align with broader demographic trends observed in the United Kingdom. Recent figures released by the Office for National Statistics demonstrate a steady rise in the number of British adults who remain single. The data reveals that the majority of adults aged thirty to thirty-four are now unmarried. This percentage has risen significantly from forty-nine point two percent in twenty-eleven to fifty-eight point nine percent in twenty-twenty-one.

The Office for National Statistics data underscores a societal shift where singlehood is becoming the norm for a large segment of the population. Despite these growing figures, there has historically been little research into the specific personality traits that potentially increase an individual's risk of remaining single. This gap in knowledge has prompted the University of Nicosia team to investigate how individual psychology intersects with these macro-level demographic changes.

Real-World Impact on Partnership Phases

The researchers explain that personality traits influence behavior across the three critical phases of partnership: attraction, formation, and maintenance. For example, high conscientiousness may enhance the maintenance-relevant skills needed to keep a relationship stable. Conversely, high openness may reduce the initial motivation to commit to a partner. Extraversion, which is associated with sociability and outgoing behavior, showed a particularly strong association with being partnered among men in the study.

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Conscientiousness and agreeableness were found to make individuals less likely to be single. These traits facilitate better communication and cooperation, which are essential for navigating the complexities of a shared life. The study concludes that while personality provides a clear predictive model for relationship status, it does not define the quality of life for single individuals. Singlehood is not a monolithic experience, and its value depends on personal happiness and societal expectations.

Professor Elyakim Kislev emphasized that assuming all single people are in the same situation is incorrect. The reality is much more complex and varied. While personality may explain why some people are more likely to be single, it does not determine whether they are happy. Understanding the full picture requires considering how people experience singlehood and the various expectations society places on them. This nuanced view challenges the stigma often associated with remaining unmarried and highlights the diverse reasons behind modern relationship patterns.