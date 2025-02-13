Personality Traits Linked to Hoarding Disorder in Veterans

A recent study exploring the relationship between hoarding disorder (HD) and personality traits in a cohort of veterans has yielded significant insights. The research highlights the prevalence of avoidant, dependent, depressive, and schizoid traits among individuals with HD, suggesting a strong connection between these personality characteristics and the severity of hoarding symptoms.

Recent research has significantly advanced our understanding of hoarding disorder (HD). By focusing on HD as a distinct psychological condition and studying a cohort of 72 veterans formally diagnosed with HD, researchers are gaining new insights into the complex interplay of HD with personality traits . The study involved veterans currently engaged in a comprehensive treatment trial specifically targeting HD.

Participants underwent initial assessments, including a battery of self-report measures. The Millon Clinical Multiaxial Inventory-III (MCMI-III), a widely used psychological assessment tool, played a crucial role in evaluating any personality disorders present. The MCMI-III, consisting of 175 true-false items, is based on the theory that psychological disorders arise from underlying personality patterns combined with particular psychosocial stresses. The assessment revealed that a significant number of participants had elevated scores for several personality traits, most notably avoidant, dependent, depressive, and schizoid traits. These traits, often intertwined, can significantly influence an individual's experience with hoarding. Avoidant Personality Disorder can manifest as a sensitivity to rejection and criticism, making it difficult to discard possessions. Individuals with Dependent Personality Disorder may exhibit an excessive need for reassurance and struggle to make decisions about discarding items without external support. Depressive Personality Disorder, characterized by feelings of worthlessness and low self-esteem, can lead to a lack of initiative necessary for addressing hoarding. Schizoid Personality Disorder, marked by emotional coldness and detachment, can hinder the establishment of a therapeutic alliance. Understanding these underlying traits enables clinicians to tailor therapeutic approaches that address the specific needs and challenges faced by individuals with HD





