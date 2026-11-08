Personal Trainer Admits to Affairs with Older Female Clients in London

A West London personal trainer reveals he engaged in multiple extramarital affairs with older female clients, citing their marital dissatisfaction and physical intimacy inherent to training as key factors.

Sam Forest, a personal trainer operating in West London, has disclosed that he engaged in sexual relationships with multiple older female clients over the past four years. The trainer, who was 28 when his first affair began and launched an Instagram profile to market private services, stated that he capitalized on the trust and physical closeness inherent in his profession. He specifically targeted women aged between 42 and 53, arguing that older clients are often less emotionally demanding and seek escape from stagnant marriages.

Training Intimacy Breeds Romantic Opportunity

The core of Forest's strategy relied on the natural physical intimacy required during personal training sessions. He explained that helping clients with stretches and physical adjustments created a comfortable environment for romantic escalation. This physical proximity allowed him to blur the lines between professional assistance and personal affection, making the transition to sexual involvement feel natural to both parties. Forest emphasized that he maintained a distinct boundary by only pursuing private clients rather than those encountered in the general gym environment.

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Forest noted that he never initiated the initial sexual advances, claiming that older women in unhappy marriages often signal their availability through emotional vulnerability. He argued that when a woman confides in him about marital troubles, she is implicitly asking for a specific type of sympathetic response that can easily turn romantic. This approach allowed him to position himself as a supportive alternative to their often distant or critical husbands, leveraging his empathetic demeanor to build deep connections.

Affair with Client Lisa in Shepherd's Bush

Forest's first affair involved Lisa, a 45-year-old television professional he met while training at an exclusive West London gym. Their workouts took place in a local park in Shepherd's Bush, where Lisa, who worked from home and was described as slightly out of shape, began to open up about her marriage. She complained that her husband ignored her and criticized her weight, leading to feelings of worthlessness that Forest claims he alleviated through his attention and care.

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The relationship escalated after Lisa approached Forest in a nearby coffee shop, complimenting his empathy and asking why he remained single. Although Forest admitted he was seeing a 27-year-old girlfriend named Stacey at the time, he invited Lisa to have a glass of wine. Their meetings soon moved to Lisa's home, where they engaged in sexual activity multiple times over several months. Lisa told Forest she felt like she was coming back to life through these encounters, which she viewed as a rekindling of her own desire.

The affair with Lisa concluded when she decided to stop due to feelings of guilt. She informed Forest that their fling had actually inspired her to resume sexual activity with her husband. Forest stated that the training sessions continued without awkwardness, and he expressed no remorse, suggesting that her husband should thank him for improving his wife's fitness and reigniting her marriage.

Sexual Relationship with Client Jules and Breakup

Concurrently, Forest engaged in a sexual relationship with Jules, a 53-year-old fashion boutique owner. Unlike Lisa, their encounters took place in Forest's flat. Jules was attracted to Forest's energy and drive, and their relationship began when she visited his apartment to borrow a massage roller. Forest claims that showing her how to use the equipment led to physical relaxation and eventually kissing, which quickly progressed to sex.

Forest described Jules as wonderful and noted that he intended to continue the relationship indefinitely. However, the affair ended abruptly when Jules moved away. This departure occurred while Forest was still in a relationship with Stacey, his girlfriend of six months. Stacey, who was described as neurotic about health and diet, discovered the affair with Lisa by finding an old message on Forest's phone.

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The discovery led Stacey to immediately break up with Forest. He admitted that he was not proud of this outcome and acknowledged the hurt caused by his infidelity. Despite ending his relationship with Stacey, Forest continued his pattern of engaging with clients. He cited the ease of falling into bed with these women as a direct result of the physical closeness and emotional intimacy fostered during their training sessions.

Subsequent Dalliances and Client Motivations

Following the breakup with Stacey, Forest had two additional brief encounters with clients. One involved Laura, a 42-year-old new mother who shared a similar marital narrative to Lisa. Laura complained that her husband was frequently away for work and that she bore the brunt of childcare responsibilities. This shared frustration created a bond that Forest interpreted as romantic interest.

However, the relationship with Laura was short-lived. Forest stated that they only kissed a few times in the park and did not proceed further because he felt her heart was not in it. This experience contrasts with his longer relationships with Lisa and Jules, suggesting that he seeks clients who are actively seeking escape rather than those merely venting frustrations. Forest's accounts highlight a complex dynamic where professional boundaries are crossed through mutual emotional need and physical closeness.