Personal info of 3 million Texas hunters, anglers possibly exposed in data breach

The personal information of more than 3 million hunters and anglers in Texas may have been exposed by a data breach, officials said.

until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Colorado County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Polk County, Walker County, Houston County, Inland Jackson County, Washington County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Waller County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Brazos CountyTexas Parks & Wildlife bat specialist Nate Fuller joins Marcel Clarke to discuss white-nose syndrome, a disease threatening entire bat populations that was found in Central Texas.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reported a breach of their hunting and fishing license service. Information such as driver’s license details, passport numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and addresses for more than 3 million license holders may have been obtained. The personal information of more than 3 million hunters and anglers in Texas may have been exposed by a data breach, officials said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reported Thursday that the state’s Cyber Command recently detected the breach that involved a vendor that handles the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. Information such as driver’s license details, passport numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and addresses may have been obtained as part of the breach, according to TPWD.

"We recognize the seriousness of this issue and have identified and implemented additional security options to better protect customer information," TPWD officials said in a statement. "Many of our staff are hunters and anglers and were affected by this incident. We are committed to continuing to work with the license system vendor to implement increased safeguards to prevent future incidents.

"A recently acquired property in the Hill Country will become the second largest park in Texas behind Big Bend Ranch. Anyone impacted by the breach is eligible for a free year of credit monitoring service through Kroll. To get information about the service, call 844-959-7123 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. TPWD officials said anyone who notices suspicious activity on their accounts should contact their financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity.





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