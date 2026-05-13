Personal Dispute at House Party Ends in Stabbing and Killing

A 20-year-old man, Caleb Reed, allegedly stabbed and killed his friend, 20-year-old David Sullivan, after a physical altercation at a house party in Mobile County. The victim, a close family member of the homeowner, is described as loving, respectful, and someone who could light up every room. Caleb Reed has been released on a $425,000 bond and has to wear an ankle monitor to attend his arraignment on May 13.

A personal dispute between long-time friends Caleb Reed and David Sullivan at a house party ended with Reed stabbing Sullivan four times and killing him.

The victim was known as "Man-Man" and was described as loving, respectful, and someone who could light up every room. According to court documents, Reed was initially shot by Sullivan but was later attacked and retreated by him. Caleb Reed has been released on a $425,000 bond and has to wear an ankle monitor; his arraignment is scheduled for May 13. Caleb Reed's sister-in-law has been sentenced for helping to hide a gun and jewelry from agents





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Personal Dispute House Party Guns Physical Altercation Stabbing Killing Angele Monitor District Court Arraignment

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