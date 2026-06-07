Persona Series Getting Remake for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5

A new tease was released for Persona 6, confirming the game's release window and providing an eerie teaser trailer. The game promises a pulse-pounding supernatural adventure with a new art direction and is leaning towards horror and mystery aspects.

After teasing the release of the Persona series at this year's Xbox Game Showcase during Summer Game Fest , we received a new release date and confirmation for Persona 4's remake and also a teaser for Persona 6.

The teaser does not showcase its game style or new cast members, yet it seems to be leaning into the franchise's horror and mystery elements. A graveyard with a toxic green palette is shown, hinting at an eerie 'entirely new story' that promises a supernatural adventure. While little is known about the game's logo or character silhouettes, they match up against waves of leaks.

Dual protagonist functionality, which was experimented with in Persona 2, is speculated to return, but a launch window for Persona 6 has not yet been announced for certain. The lengthy wait for Persona 6 will likely be until well after the release of Persona 4 Revival on February 18, 2027. From the teaser, Persona 6 is not going to be an Xbox-only game, which fans had been concerned about.

Xbox founder Spencer revealed their intent to keep their biggest games exclusive to their own hardware, which intensified fan anxiety. Even after being unsure if Persona 6 would be exclusive, Microsoft's comments communicate a will to keep bigger titles exclusive. There is no specific confirmation of exclusivity yet, but these games are not part of Microsoft's Game Pass





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Persona Six Remake Horror Mystery Art Direction Silhouettes Console Launcher Window Xbox Microsoft Xbox Game Showcase Summer Game Fest Persona 4 Revival Dual Protagonist Functionality Horror Game Eerie Vibe

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