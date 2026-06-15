Persona 4 Revival: Release Date, Editions, and Major Changes Detailed

Persona 4 Revival, the upcoming remake of the acclaimed JRPG, has revealed its release date, platform lineup, pre-order bonuses, and key gameplay changes. Scheduled for February 18, 2027, on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and PC, the game will feature quality-of-life updates, a new voice cast, animated cutscenes, and combat overhauls. Multiple editions including a collector's edition are now available for pre-order with bonus music packs.

After a year-long anticipation following the initial announcement of Persona 4 Revival, fans have been treated to both a fresh gameplay trailer and an official release date .

Aligning with the successful pattern established by Atlus' Persona 3 Reloaded, the remake of Persona 4 will incorporate numerous quality-of-life improvements, gameplay refinements, and a substantial visual upgrade. As a reimagining of one of the most beloved entries in the series, Persona 4 Revival's turn-based, supernatural JRPG experience serves as an excellent entry point for newcomers while offering enough enhancements to entice veteran fans to revisit the world of Inaba.

The game is slated for release on February 18, 2027, which is earlier than many expected despite the typical wait times between Persona titles. It will launch across multiple platforms including Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and PC, though the Nintendo Switch 2 is conspicuously absent from the announced lineup. This does not preclude a future Switch 2 version, as Persona 3 Reloaded eventually arrived on the platform after a delay.

Pre-orders are now open and come with a bonus of extra background music packs from Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Royal. Several editions are available, ranging from standard digital to a premium digital deluxe with exclusive cosmetics and alternate BGM, and a $249.99 collector's edition featuring an artbook, steelbook, and a statue of the protagonist. A special Japanese collector's edition includes region-exclusive items like a phone pouch and T-shirt but is not sold globally.

Notable changes from the original include a completely recast English voice cast and fully animated cutscenes replacing the earlier visual-novel style sequences. Combat has also been revamped to provide a more engaging experience, though some adjustments have sparked debate among long-time fans. The remake aims to modernize the classic while preserving its core narrative and turn-based dungeon exploration





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