Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the McDonald's restaurant in Humble on Wednesday.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the McDonald's restaurant in Humble on Wednesday. According to the Humble Police Department, the shooting happened inside the McDonald's restaurant at Will Clayton Parkway near Wilson Road.

Police said that a young male shot another young male. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. According to the Humble Independent School District, officers said they were notified shortly after 4 p.m. due to a shooting near the school campus. According to the district, law enforcement apprehended the suspect they were seeking in the area and advised school officials at 4:16 p.m. that normal operations could resume.

Advertisement

City of Houston accusing some businesses in the Acres Homes area of being a nuisance property At this time, no additional information about the shooting, suspect information, and the victim's identity was not immediately released. Several hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on FM 1960 in N. Harris Co., HCSO says