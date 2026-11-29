Person of interest in custody in Corona, Queens triple shooting
One person is dead and two were injured after a shooting in a busy area of Corona, Queens on Saturday afternoon.
Police say one person is in custody after gunfire erupted near the 7 train station at 97th Street and Junction Boulevard. A person of interest is in custody after a 21-year-old man was killed and two other men were wounded in a shooting in Corona, Queens, police said.
, close to the 7 train line. Officers responding to a 911 call for multiple people shot found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said David Emilio Acosta-Vasquez, 21, of Harlem, was shot in the chest. A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso, shoulder and leg, while a 38-year-old man was shot in the torso.
All three victims were taken to a hospital. Acosta-Vasquez later died from his injuries. The two surviving victims are expected to recover. Ismael Elfatatry said he was eating at a nearby restaurant when frightened people began running inside.
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