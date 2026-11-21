A person of interest is in custody after a woman was found dead in Lower Manhattan, police sources say.

A person of interest is in custody after a woman was found dead in Lower Manhattan, police sources say. The incident unfolded inside a building at Catherine and Henry streets just before 3:30 p.m. Police say a 62-year-old woman was found with trauma to her neck.

First responders attempted to save her life, but she later died.

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"There was a lot of people out there, and it's the first time I seen New York City detectives climbing up and down the building for like a long time," Lee said. Officers in full tactical gear with a K-9 were later seen at a building down the street, where they took someone into custody.

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"I saw a person get arrested and put in the patrol car, and then I saw all the commotion on Henry Street when they were going after a so-called second one," Lee said. "It's terrible. I feel horrible that this could happen to somebody. I feel for her and for her family and all her loved ones," Lower Manhattan resident Evie Hartenstein said.

While investigators try to piece together what led up to the woman's death, some residents are trying to make sense of the loss and process the shock. The investigation is ongoing. Further details have not yet been released.