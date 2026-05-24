Person Dies After Shooting at White House Security Officers

A person who approached a White House security checkpoint and began firing at officers has died, according to federal officials. The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement late Saturday that the person approached a checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m. ET, removed a weapon from his bag, and began firing at posted officers.

A person who approached a White House security checkpoint and began firing at officers has died, according to federal officials. The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement late Saturday that the person approached a checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m. ET, removed a weapon from his bag, and began firing at posted officers.

Officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. A bystander was struck, but it wasn't clear whether that person was struck by the suspect's initial bullets or those fired subsequently by officers





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White House Security Checkpoint Shooting Death Bystander

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