Persistent Groin Itch, Amitriptyline, and Peripheral Neuropathy: Dr Ellie Offers Guidance

Dr Ellie provides advice on common causes of groin itchiness, the risks and benefits of amitriptyline, and treatment options for peripheral neuropathy.

A man in his 50s experiences persistent groin itchiness and seeks advice from Dr Ellie. She identifies common causes such as yeast infections, skin irritation, and eczema, recommending treatments like hydrocortisone cream and antifungal creams.

A second question from an 86-year-old patient raises concerns about amitriptyline's potential link to dementia, but Dr Ellie advises that the benefits outweigh the risks, especially considering the patient's neck arthritis and sleep issues. A third patient seeks help for peripheral neuropathy, which Dr Ellie attributes to underlying causes like diabetes and vitamin B12 deficiency, recommending treatment options like B12 injections and prescription medicines.

Patients are also advised to explore physical therapy, daily walking, and exercise routines to manage their conditions





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Groin Itch Amitriptyline Peripheral Neuropathy Yeast Infections Skin Irritation Eczema Vitamin B12 Deficiency Diabetes

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