The annual Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square has opened for its 2026-27 season, offering outdoor skating in downtown Los Angeles through January 3 with an official celebration scheduled for November 19.

Pershing Square in Los Angeles, California, has officially ushered in the 2026-27 holiday season with the opening of its annual outdoor ice skating rink. The seasonal attraction, located at 532 S. Olive St., welcomed the first skaters on Thursday, marking the beginning of a festive tradition that spans more than 25 years in downtown Los Angeles. The rink occupies a 7,200-square-foot area and provides a winter wonderland experience for residents and tourists alike during the colder months.

Early Opening Draws First Skaters to Downtown Venue

The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square began its soft opening on November 12, 2026, allowing the public to enjoy the ice before the grand celebration. Eight-year-old Ariah Zirdok and her father, Salo Zirdok, were among the very first individuals to step onto the ice, setting a cheerful tone for the season. Other early participants, including Valerie Mendoza and Gor Azaryan, were also seen enjoying the rink, with Mendoza receiving assistance from Azaryan as they navigated the frozen surface. Joshua Jimenez was also observed skating, highlighting the diverse crowd eager to partake in the seasonal activity.

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Operating Hours and Seasonal Schedule Details

The rink is scheduled to remain open for the entire winter season, concluding its operations on January 3. During weekdays, the facility operates from 3 to 10 p.m., providing ample evening opportunities for families and individuals to skate. The 7,200-square-foot ice surface offers a dedicated space for skating activities amidst the bustling downtown environment. This schedule ensures consistent availability for visitors throughout the holiday period, accommodating various schedules for local workers and tourists exploring the city.

Official Celebration and Tree-Lighting Ceremony

Following the soft opening, the official opening celebration is set for November 19, running from 5 to 7 p.m. This event will feature a variety of holiday activities, including live skating performances, musical entertainment, and holiday refreshments for attendees. A central highlight of the evening will be the traditional tree-lighting ceremony, further enhancing the festive atmosphere of Pershing Square. The square itself was seen preparing for this event, with workers applying final touches to the Christmas tree earlier in the week to ensure it is ready for the November 19 unveiling.

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Organizer Perspective and Annual Attendance Statistics

Willy Bietak, president of Los Angeles-based Willy Bietak Productions, emphasized the significance of the rink as a premier holiday destination. Bietak stated that the attraction is an absolute must for both Los Angeles residents and visitors looking to embrace winter in the city. The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is a major draw, attracting more than 45,000 skaters and approximately 221,000 spectators annually. These statistics underscore the venue's popularity and its role as a cornerstone of local holiday traditions.

Public Access and Ticket Information

Tickets for the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square are currently on sale, allowing the public to plan their visits in advance. The venue serves as a key attraction in downtown Los Angeles, contributing to the area's vibrant holiday landscape. Organizers have maintained this annual tradition for over 25 years, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for the community. The rink stands as a focal point for seasonal cheer, drawing large crowds and fostering a sense of community during the festive season.