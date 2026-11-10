Perry Mason Actors Ranked: Donald Woods, Monte Markham and Ricardo Cortez

A ranking of Perry Mason actors examines how Donald Woods, Monte Markham and Ricardo Cortez shaped the attorney on film and television.

Perry Mason, the defense attorney created by author Erle Stanley Gardener, has remained one of the most enduring fictional detectives of the past century. Across a wave of film and television appearances, several actors have taken on the role, and each adaptation has portrayed Mason as an incredibly sharp legal mind with strong courtroom instincts who is always doggedly determined to find the truth.

Although every Mason shares a similar structure, the actors who played him brought different nuance to the character. From the earliest days of Hollywood to the modern streaming era, six actors have notably portrayed Perry Mason, and their work ranges from widely remembered performances to ones that left little lasting impression on the public.

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Donald Woods Played Mason in the 1937 Film

Donald Woods was the earliest actor to play Perry Mason in this ranking, taking the role in the 1937 film The Case of the Stuttering Bishop. The Warner Brothers picture was based on Gardener's novel and was the final entry of six Perry Mason films, with the earlier entries featuring different actors in the leading role.

Woods had previously appeared in one of those earlier pictures, playing a different character in the 1935 film The Case of the Curious Bride. His Mason was not one of his more memorable roles, as the performance was panned by critics and audiences alike, even though Woods continued acting and maintained a fairly active career.

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Because the film was the last entry in the series, it already ranked lower than the films before it, and Woods did not bring the same level of personality as the previous actors. The result left Woods with the short end of the stick during his time in the role.

Monte Markham Led the 1973 to 1974 CBS Revival

Monte Markham played Perry Mason in The New Perry Mason, a 1970s series that aired on CBS and placed him fifth in this ranking. The revival ran for 15 episodes over the course of late 1973 and early 1974, and it did not gain the traction the network had hoped for.

Markham embodied a modernized version of the character for a new generation, and his approach was more closely aligned with the source material from Gardener's novels. That faithfulness to the books, however, made his interpretation feel different from the original television series, which had built a distinct world around its Mason.

Public affinity remained strongest for the original 1950s version of the television detective, which made Markham's take less appealing to many viewers. As a result, his revival did not make a true impact on the franchise as a whole, despite its brief run.

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Ricardo Cortez Brought a More Likable Mason

Ricardo Cortez, who appeared in the 1936 film The Case of the Black Cat, is ranked fourth and is considered a fairly celebrated Mason. He took over the role from the original actor who played Mason in the fifth film of the series, a picture that followed the detective through a complicated case in which a family dispute over an inheritance turned ugly.

Cortez's version differed sharply from the original film portrayal, which was somewhat difficult for audiences to accept at the time. Early on, his Mason was cocky and somewhat unlikable, but the character shifted during the film, and Cortez made him more approachable as the narrative progressed.

Mason remained willing to bend the rules to find the truth, but Cortez pursued that goal in a less intense way. His performance made the character more interesting to watch, which is why his absence from later entries in the franchise remains especially frustrating for fans of the series.