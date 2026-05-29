Perris skydiving accident leaves one dead, one in critical condition

First responders found the deceased skydiver in a field on the east side of the 215 Freeway. Another person was taken to a hospital.

One person was killed and another was in critical condition following a skydiving accident in Perris on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Firefighters responded to the scene of a traumatic injury involving skydivers near the 600 block of East Ellis Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

One person was declared deceased and another transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were also dispatched to assist with the emergency and found the deceased skydiver in a field on the east side of the 215 Freeway, according to a department spokesperson. The injured skydiver was found on the west side of the freeway, and a third skydiver was located without any injuries.

Video captured by OnSceneTV in the aftermath of the incident showed sheriff’s deputies speaking to a man wearing a Skydive Perris T-shirt next to a field of dry brush cordoned off with police tape. The skydiving business is located close to the scene of the accident; however, officials have not confirmed what company the skydivers were with, and Skydive Perris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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