Perris Man Arrested for Attempting to Meet Underage Girl for Sex

A 54-year-old man from Perris was arrested on Friday after allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl online. Victor Bustamante was booked on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for felonious purposes, sending pornographic material to a minor, and attempted lewd acts on a child. He is currently held in custody on a $55,000 bail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began in January when a Special Enforcement Team investigator with the department posed as a 13-year-old girl on social media. Bustamante, according to deputies, responded to the online profile and, over several days of communication, agreed to meet for sexual acts. The arranged meeting was scheduled for Friday morning at an undisclosed location on S. Redlands Avenue in Perris. Upon arrival, Bustamante was taken into custody. No further details have been released by the authorities.Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact detectives at the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Perris Station at (951) 210-1000





