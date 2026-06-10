Perrie Edwards to Wed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Intimate Portugal Wedding

Perrie Edwards is set to tie the knot with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an intimate ceremony in Portugal this weekend. The couple got engaged in 2022 after five years of dating and share son Axel, four, and Alanis, four months, together.

Perrie Edwards is reportedly set to tie the knot with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an intimate ceremony in Portugal this weekend. The couple got engaged in 2022 after five years of dating and share son Axel, four, and Alanis, four months, together.

They are flying out to the Algarve this weekend to exchange their vows after 10 years together and a four-year engagement. Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie's Little Mix bandmates, are also on the guest list, along with some of Alex's ex-teammates from Celtic. Perrie's representatives have been contacted for comment by The Daily Mail





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Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wedding Portugal Little Mix Zayn Malik Breakup Serious Breakdowns Overlap Pillowtalk Jamie Laing's Great Company Podcast

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