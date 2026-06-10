Perrie Edwards Speaks on Past Relationship with Zayn Malik Amid Happy Life with Fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has shared her thoughts on her past relationship with Zayn Malik and her current life with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has opened up about her past relationship with former Zayn Malik as she shared her current happiness with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , with the couple having two young children.

Edwards discussed how her life has changed since her breakup with Malik on the 'From Great Company' podcast, recalling the difficulties she faced in the aftermath of their split. Edwards and Malik got engaged in 2013 but ended their relationship in 2015. In her recent interview, Edwards mentioned experiencing 'young puppy love' with Malik, which ultimately turned toxic due to the constant media scrutiny.

Edwards reflected on how her current relationship with Oxlade-Chamberlain is a completely different experience, describing it as 'healthy love'. Edwards praised her fiancé, stating that her relationship with him doesn't feel 'itchy' or 'toxic'





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Perrie Edwards Zayn Malik Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Little Mix

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