Perrie Edwards Reveals Trauma of Two Miscarriages and Impact on Family

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards emotionally recounted her experiences with two miscarriages in a new podcast interview, detailing how the losses, especially at 24 weeks, traumatized her and affected her subsequent pregnancies and the timing of her family with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old Little Mix star, has opened up about her profoundly traumatic experiences with baby loss , recounting in detail two miscarriages that left her emotionally shattered.

Speaking on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, she broke down in tears while describing the distinct pain of each loss and its lasting impact on her subsequent pregnancies and family planning. Her journey began before the birth of her son Axel, now four, with an early miscarriage during her first pregnancy. At that time, she admitted she struggled to fully grasp the loss, feeling not entirely attached because the pregnancy was very early.

This confusion and fear affected her ability to bond during her next pregnancy with Axel. After reaching the 12-week scan and seeing everything was 'perfect,' she finally allowed herself to bask in the joy, gaining confidence from successfully carrying a child to term.

However, less than a year after Axel's birth, she became pregnant again during Little Mix's final tour in 2022, only to suffer a devastating loss at 24 weeks. This later loss was qualitatively different and more traumatic because they had named the baby, she was deeply attached, and she had to physically give birth to a child they could not bring home. The procedure and the experience of labor at that stage left an indelible mark.

Perrie explained that after the second loss, she was terrified of trying again, despite always wanting more children for Axel. This fear created a larger gap than she had intended between Axel and the birth of her daughter Alanis Valentine in January 2026. She acknowledged that the trauma of the 24-week loss cast a shadow over her pregnancy with Alanis, preventing her from fully enjoying the experience until the very end, which she deeply regrets.

Throughout her account, Perrie emphasized that no miscarriage is easy, regardless of gestational age, and each carries its own unique form of grief. She hopes that sharing her story will help others feel less alone in their own experiences with pregnancy loss





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