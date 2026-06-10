Perrie Edwards Reveals Heartbreak After Zayn Malik Split

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards opens up about the devastating impact of her split from Zayn Malik, including emotional breakdowns and feeling publicly scrutinized.

Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old singer from the globally successful girl group Little Mix , has spoken publicly for the first time about the profound emotional toll following her split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik .

Their relationship, which began in 2011 when both were 20, culminated in an engagement in August 2013 but ended two years later. Now, over a decade after their separation, Edwards has detailed a period she describes as 'hellish,' marked by 'serious breakdowns' and a deep sense of public humiliation. Appearing on the Great Company podcast hosted by Jamie Laing, Edwards was asked about the hardest part of being in Little Mix.

She immediately pointed to the invasive scrutiny of her personal life, explaining that the constant public attention during the breakup was excruciating.

'Like when you go through heartbreak, it is hellish. It's the worst thing in the world. You can't eat. You can't sleep.

You feel horrendous,' she recounted. She described feeling abandoned, inadequate, and specifically left for someone else. The pain was magnified by the feeling of being watched and mocked by the public, despite the unwavering support of her fans.

'I felt embarrassed. I felt horrified. It was awful,' she admitted. Edwards did not hold back about her mental state, confessing that she did not cope well.

'I didn't. I had like serious breakdowns,' she told Laing. The struggle was compounded because it was not solely private heartbreak; it was a spectacle. She was constantly hounded by paparazzi, questioned incessantly, and could not escape the narrative.

'I was breaking down in performances, which isn't like me at all. I was breaking down. I was crying constantly. I think I was depressed.

' She highlighted the impossible pressure of having to remain professional for her bandmates while internally feeling she 'just wanted to be left the f**k alone. ' A particularly painful aspect, which she addressed with caution, was the suggestion of 'overlap' between the end of her relationship with Malik and his subsequent involvement with someone else. She implied that Malik moved on more quickly, which intensified her feelings of replacement.

This timeline became public when Malik released his debut solo single, Pillowtalk, in early 2016. The music video featured model Gigi Hadid, with whom he was subsequently linked. The steamy visuals and their public online flirtation cemented the perception of a new relationship. Edwards recalled the moment she learned about the video and its star as the 'nail in the coffin.

' She was at a new, remote bungalow in Surrey, trying to find physical distance from the situation, when the news broke. The cumulative weight of the breakup, the media frenzy, and then this very public symbol of her ex's new life proved too much.

'I just remember finding out about that and I started crying my eyes out,' she said. The heartbreak was so palpable it affected her family; her father and brother were present and her father broke down in tears, helpless to ease her pain. She framed the entire experience as a relentless series of blows: 'It was one thing after the other, after the other... This is hellish.

' Through this candid interview, Edwards has reframed a high-profile celebrity split as a deeply personal trauma, highlighting the devastating intersection of private grief and public spectacle





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Perrie Edwards Zayn Malik Little Mix Breakup Heartbreak Pillowtalk Gigi Hadid

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