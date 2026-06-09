Perrie Edwards Reveals Emotional Toll After Split From Zayn Malik

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards opened up about the severe emotional impact following her split from ex-fiancé Zayn Malik, describing it as 'hellish' and detailing 'serious breakdowns' amid public scrutiny. She also referenced an 'overlap' with another person and the release of Zayn's 'Pillowtalk' video starring Gigi Hadid

In a candid and emotional interview on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old Little Mix star, revealed the profound personal turmoil she endured following her highly publicized split from ex-fiancé Zayn Malik .

Their romance, which began in 2011 and culminated in an engagement in August 2013 when both were 20, ended two years later. Now, more than a decade later, Perrie opened up about the heartbreak, describing it as a 'hellish' experience that led to 'serious breakdowns' and was exacerbated by relentless public attention.

Perrie explained that the breakup coincided with the release of Zayn's first solo single, 'Pillowtalk,' whose music video featured model Gigi Hadid, with whom Zayn soon after began a relationship. She described there being an 'overlap' between the end of their relationship and Zayn moving on with someone else, which she referred to as 'the nail in the coffin.

' 'It was one thing after the other, after the other,' she said, recounting the moment she learned about the video. 'I just remember finding out about that and it was like the nail in the coffin and I thought this is all getting a bit much. ' She recounted breaking down in tears, with her father and brother also emotional, as she grappled with the feeling of being publicly ridiculed.

Perrie did not hold back in describing the depth of her suffering, stating she 'couldn't cope' and that the constant scrutiny made recovery impossible.

'I hated it. I was breaking down in performances, which isn't like me at all. I was breaking down. I was crying constantly.

I think I was depressed,' she admitted. She emphasized that it wasn't merely the heartbreak itself but the invasive media coverage and the feeling of being laughed at by the public that drove her to this point.

'I felt embarrassed. I felt horrified. It was awful,' she added. Her fans, she noted, were supportive, but the overall experience left her feeling abandoned and inadequate, a feeling compounded by seeing her ex move on so visibly.

The interview also touched on the broader challenge of maintaining personal privacy while in the spotlight. When host Jamie Laing asked what the hardest part of being in Little Mix was, Perrie pointed directly to the exposure of her personal life.

'I think our personal lives being everywhere. Like that was a lot. And it was a lot to deal with because it wasn't normal,' she said. She lamented that even when she tried to escape the attention-by moving to a bungalow in Surrey-the narrative followed her, making healing nearly impossible.

The experience, she made clear, left a lasting impact and underscored the need to address mental health struggles that can accompany public breakups





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Perrie Edwards Zayn Malik Little Mix Pillowtalk Gigi Hadid Breakup Mental Health Interview

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Perrie Edwards Details 'Hellish' Heartbreak and Public Humiliation After Split from Zayn MalikIn a raw podcast interview, Perrie Edwards reveals suffering serious mental breakdowns following her split from Zayn Malik, citing the pain of a fast-moving 'overlap' with another woman and the public spectacle of his Pillowtalk video featuring Gigi Hadid as factors that made the experience 'hellish.'

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