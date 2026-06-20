Perrie Edwards' Portugal Wedding and Isle of Wight Festival Performance

Perrie Edwards, the singer, and her new husband Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the footballer, got married in Portugal and performed at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday night. She was 'obsessed' with her new husband and performed a song about his curly hair and freckles.

Perrie Edwards sweetly said she was 'obsessed' with her new husband Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after their incredible Portugal wedding as she performed at the Isle Of Wight Festival on Saturday night.

The singer, 32, and the footballer, also 32, married last weekend in a picturesque Catholic church in the sleepy village of Estoi, with Perrie stunning in a Bardot form-skimming Dana Harel lace gown. But it was back to reality for Perrie who was booked for the festival - which is sponsored by Shein - this weekend.

While on stage she addressed her love for Alex as she introduced her song Cute Aggression, saying: 'Now some of you might not know this but I have this guy right and I am a little bit obsessed with him...

'So I've decided to write a song about his curly hair and his freckles... And I hope every single one of you can experience a love like that because that is the kind of love you deserve!

' She then launched into her hit as the crowds went wild. The singer, 32, and the footballer, also 32, married last weekend in a picturesque Catholic church in the sleepy village of Estoi.

Lewis Capaldi took to the stage for the headline set on Friday, while Calvin Harris will perform on Saturday, followed by The Cure on Sunday. Perrie only welcomed her second child, a daughter Alanis, in January and despite the juggle, Perrie said the whole planning process went smoothly, except for one thing which left her crying all day.

She said: 'Alex gave me a diamond necklace after I gave birth to Axel and I wear it every single day, but the day before I came away to Portugal it went missing.

' 'I cried all day, we looked everywhere – we even checked the hoover – but it was gone and I was convinced someone had stolen it. On the morning of the wedding, hairstylist Aaron Carlo was helping her to get ready when a minor miracle occurred. He said: 'Okay, Perrie: what I'm about to show you is your something old, your something new, your everything in one, and you're going to cry'.

' He had found the precious necklace caught up on her hair. 'I sobbed,' she said. 'I was so happy and so relieved. It set the tone – I knew from that moment it was gonna be the best day ever.

' Perrie admitted that she and Alex both got emotional when she walked down the aisle, saying: 'We both just cried our eyes out. ' She looked stunning in an all-black look while on stage. Newlyweds Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are seen for the first time since tying the knot in picturesque Portuguese ceremony as they head to Isle of Wight Festival.

The wedding was held in a picturesque Catholic church in the sleepy village of Estoi and Perrie wore three dresses for the occasion. She found her form-skimming Dana Harel design with a pooling train at Browns Bride in London. The singer teamed it with a bolero which had trailing lace sleeves, which she was able to remove when it got too hot.

After the church ceremony, she switched into a crystal embellished floor-length dress by Galia Lahav and Jimmy Choo heels for the first dance. Jesy Nelson did not attend the wedding, but Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall did go. Jade had to leave Portugal early due to festival commitments but Perrie and Leigh-Anne gave their all on the dancefloor to En Vogue - remembering all the choreography.

Celtic midfielder Alex and Perrie invited 140 guests including their son Axel, four, baby Alanis and footballers Mason Mount, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs





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Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Portugal Wedding Isle Of Wight Festival Cute Aggression Curly Hair Freckles Love Diamond Necklace Hair Extensions Wedding Dress Bardot Gown Crystal Embellished Dress Jimmy Choo Heels Bolero En Vogue Celtic Midfielder Alex Footballers Mason Mount Danny Welbeck And Kieran Gibbs Little Mix Bandmates Leigh-Anne And Jade Thirl

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