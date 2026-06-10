Perrie Edwards Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Baby Loss and Miscarriages: 'Having to Give Birth to a Child You Can't Take Home'

In a poignant interview, Perrie Edwards reveals the profound emotional impact of her two miscarriages, from the early loss before her son Axel to the devastating 24-week loss that left her terrified to try again. She discusses how these experiences affected her pregnancies and her path to eventually welcoming daughter Alanis Valentine.

Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old Little Mix star, has opened up about her deeply traumatic experiences with baby loss , detailing her two miscarriages in an emotional interview on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast.

She gave birth to her son Axel in 2021, who she described as a 'rainbow baby' following an early miscarriage in her first pregnancy. Less than a year after Axel's birth, she and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain discovered she was pregnant again, only to suffer a devastating loss at 24 weeks. The couple later welcomed their daughter Alanis Valentine in January 2026. Perrie explained how her emotional responses to the two losses differed significantly.

After her first early miscarriage, which she initially didn't fully recognize as such, she struggled with feelings of guilt and detachment, which made her fearful of bonding during her subsequent pregnancy with Axel. Once she passed the 12-week mark with Axel, she was able to relax and enjoy what she called a 'perfect' pregnancy, gaining confidence from successfully carrying a child to term. This positivity carried into her next pregnancy, which occurred during Little Mix's final tour in 2022.

However, this loss at 24 weeks was profoundly different and traumatic, as she had already formed a strong attachment and had named the baby. The experience of having to undergo a procedure to give birth to a baby she couldn't take home left a lasting impact.

The trauma of the second loss made her terrified to try again, causing a significant delay and an emotional struggle before she felt ready to pursue another pregnancy, which contributed to the gap between Axel and Alanis. Reflecting on her pregnancy with Alanis, Perrie became tearful, admitting that the shadow of her previous loss prevented her from fully enjoying the experience until the very end, something that deeply saddens her given her love for being pregnant and the powerful feeling it gives her.

The story highlights the complex and varied emotional journeys of miscarriage and the lasting impact on subsequent pregnancies. Resources for those affected by similar experiences, such as the Miscarriage Association, were provided





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