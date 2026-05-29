Perrie Edwards Finally Gets Married to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After 4 Years of Engagement

Perrie Edwards, the singer of Little Mix, has finally revealed that she is getting married to her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple has been engaged for four years and has two children together. Perrie has also discussed her busy work schedule and how she juggles motherhood with her career.

Perrie Edwards is finally getting married to her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this year, four years after getting engaged. The couple got engaged in 2022 after five years of dating and share son Axel, four, and Alanis, four months.

After prioritising parenthood and their careers, it seems the time is finally right for the pair to tie the knot. In a new interview 1883 Magazine, Perrie was asked about her exciting plans coming up this year. There's so much in both my personal and professional life - my wedding! I tried on the dress the other day and I'm so happy with it, she said.

Elsewhere in the chat, Perrie discussed how she juggles motherhood with her busy work schedule. Perrie Edwards has revealed she is finally getting married to her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this year, four years after getting engaged The couple got engaged in 2022 after five years of dating and share son Axel, four, and Alanis, four months The singer said: I love being busy and being on stage and being that pop star girly.

But then I also love just being at home, being with my kids and being a mum. Going for little dog walks, and just going on adventures and all that kind of thing. I kind of love the balance of work life, personal life, so it's just me. I feel very fulfilled in my life right now, and I'm very happy with the balance.

But yeah, a lot is going on, babies, dogs, planning my wedding. Earlier this month, Perrie shared a glimpse into her day to day life with her little ones. Little Mix star Perrie announced the happy news that she had given birth to a baby girl with a heartwarming Instagram post in January. Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her legion of fans and famous pals, including bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who wrote: Perfect little angel.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together in September with an adorable black-and-white video of Axel kissing her blossoming bump. It comes after Perrie quietly closed her clothing brand Disora amid mounting debts. The company behind the brand - Indigo Aura - has been shut down after last filing accounts at Companies House in December 2024. Disora sold casual clothing like hoodies, joggers, leggings, shorts and jackets.

To try and boost sales two years ago, 11 new shares were issued to a clothing wholesale firm. After prioritising parenthood and their careers, it seems the time is finally right for the pair to tie the knot In an new interview 1883 Magazine, Perrie was asked about her exciting plans coming up this year There's so much in both my personal and professional life - my wedding!

I tried on the dress the other day and I'm so happy with it, she said Elsewhere in the chat, Perrie discussed how she juggles motherhood with her busy work schedule I love the balance of work life, personal life, so it's just me. I feel very fulfilled in my life right now, and I'm very happy with the balance.

A lot is going on, babies, dogs, planning my wedding, she said But the company was given a strike-off notice in December, meaning it will be dissolved. The last accounts filed by Indigo Aura for the year ending December 2023 show that the company had accumulated losses of £265,093. Perrie owned 50 per cent of the company while her fiancé Alex owned 25 per cent. The remaining was owned by businessman Bradley Churchill.

A spokesperson for Perrie told Daily Mail Perrie has closed the Disora brand while she focuses on her family and solo music career. Perrie has loved how much people supported Disora products, so she is hoping to relaunch the brand again at some point in the future. Since her band Little Mix went on an indefinite hiatus, Perrie has focused on her solo music career.

Her debut album Perrie was released in September 2025 and reached number three on the UK Albums Chart





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