Perrie Edwards Details 'Hellish' Heartbreak and Public Humiliation After Split from Zayn Malik

In a raw podcast interview, Perrie Edwards reveals suffering serious mental breakdowns following her split from Zayn Malik, citing the pain of a fast-moving 'overlap' with another woman and the public spectacle of his Pillowtalk video featuring Gigi Hadid as factors that made the experience 'hellish.'

Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old Little Mix star, has opened up about the profound emotional toll following her highly publicized split from ex-fiancé Zayn Malik in a candid new interview.

Their fairytale romance, which began in 2011 and saw them engage in August 2013 when both were 20, ended two years later. Over a decade on, Perrie described the period as 'hellish' and revealed she experienced 'serious breakdowns' while grappling with both the heartbreak and relentless public scrutiny. Speaking on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, she explained that the breakup coincided with Zayn moving on quickly with someone else, a period she referred to as an 'overlap.

' This was compounded when Zayn released his first solo single, Pillowtalk, a song widely believed to be about their relationship, featuring Gigi Hadid in its intimate music video. Perrie asserted that seeing the video was 'the nail in the coffin,' intensifying her feelings of abandonment, humiliation, and depression during an already devastating time





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Perrie Edwards Zayn Malik Little Mix Heartbreak Breakup Pillowtalk Gigi Hadid Mental Health Interview Podcast

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