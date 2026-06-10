Perrie Edwards Cuts Ties with Jesy Nelson Forever, Says Little Mix Reunion Unlikely

Perrie Edwards has confirmed she has permanently ended her relationship with former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, citing a lack of accountability for past behavior during the band's final months. In a new podcast interview, she expressed frustration over Jesy's claims of being unsupported, ruled out any reunion, and also disclosed suffering serious breakdowns after her split from Zayn Malik.

Perrie Edwards has publicly addressed the ongoing rift with her former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson , confirming that she has permanently cut Jesy out of her life due to unresolved conflicts.

In a candid interview on the Great Company podcast with Jamie Laing, Perrie expressed frustration over what she perceives as Jesy's lack of accountability for her behavior during the final months of her time in the group. Jesy left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years, citing mental health struggles, and the remaining members continued as a trio before eventually pursuing solo projects.

While Jesy recently stated in a documentary that she hasn't seen her former bandmates in over five years but left the door open for a possible reunion, Perrie has now firmly ruled that out, explaining that Jesy 'upset and hurt me in a way where there is no going back.

' Perrie detailed her feelings, emphasizing her annoyance when someone fails to own up to their actions. She clarified that she is not portraying Jesy as a 'monster' but stressed the need for acknowledgment of difficult moments. She felt misrepresented by Jesy's claims of being unsupported during her mental health battles, recounting that Jesy had said their final phone call felt awkward and made her feel like she was talking to strangers.

Perrie countered that she did try to support Jesy, but there is a limit to how many times one can pick someone up before losing one's own sanity. She urged Jesy to take accountability rather than placing blame on her, stating, 'Don't put the blame on me and make me out to be something I am not.

' When asked about a potential reunion, Perrie admitted part of her wanted it until the documentary aired, but she has since withdrawn completely. She acknowledged that while she will always love Jesy, she no longer has the capacity or energy to maintain that relationship, adding that she can cut someone off completely if they hurt her deeply. Beyond the Little Mix drama, Perrie also opened up about the profound impact of her split from former fiancé Zayn Malik.

The couple, who dated from 2011 to 2015 and were engaged in 2013, ended their relationship after two years. Perrie described the breakup as 'hellish' and revealed she suffered 'serious breakdowns' in its aftermath. This revelation adds another layer to her personal struggles, showing the lasting emotional toll of that high-profile romance. The interview paints a picture of a singer navigating complex interpersonal dynamics, from bandmate betrayals to the fallout from a publicized breakup.

Perrie's statements underscore her resolve to prioritize her own mental well-being, even if it means severing ties with someone she once loved. The situation highlights the enduring tension within Little Mix and the challenges of moving on from a shared history marked by both success and strife





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson Little Mix Reunion Accountability Mental Health Zayn Malik Split Interview Podcast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perrie Edwards Details 'Hellish' Heartbreak and Public Humiliation After Split from Zayn MalikIn a raw podcast interview, Perrie Edwards reveals suffering serious mental breakdowns following her split from Zayn Malik, citing the pain of a fast-moving 'overlap' with another woman and the public spectacle of his Pillowtalk video featuring Gigi Hadid as factors that made the experience 'hellish.'

Read more »

Perrie Edwards Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Miscarriages and Emotional JourneyPerrie Edwards shares emotional details of her two miscarriages, describing the contrasting experiences and trauma of losing babies at different stages. The Little Mix star discusses her fears during pregnancy with son Axel, the devastation of a 24-week loss, and her difficulty fully enjoying the pregnancy with her daughter Alanis. She highlights the lasting impact and the challenge of trying again after loss.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards Reveals Trauma of Two Miscarriages and Impact on FamilyLittle Mix star Perrie Edwards emotionally recounted her experiences with two miscarriages in a new podcast interview, detailing how the losses, especially at 24 weeks, traumatized her and affected her subsequent pregnancies and the timing of her family with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards reveals she's cut difficult Jesy Nelson out of her lifePerrie Edwards has revealed she has cut out 'difficult' Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed Little Mix feud in a new interview on Wednesday.

Read more »