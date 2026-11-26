New nano-linked perovskite solar cells reached 27.04 percent efficiency while maintaining a stable performance for more than 1,400 hours.

The team physically stitched the perovskite and electron-transport layers together. They achieved this by mixing polymerizable molecules into both layers before using heat to trigger a chemical reaction.

Researchers at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have developed new nano-linked perovskite solar cells that reach 27.04 percent efficiency while maintaining a stable performance for more than 1400 hours. The new technology, described by the team as trans-interface engineering , was devised to boost the efficiency and lifetime of the device.

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These solar cells fail to work properly owing to the physical damage caused to thin layers that sit between their light-absorbing material and the charge-transport layers or electrodes.