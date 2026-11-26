Perovskite solar cells stay stable for over 1,400 hours with nano-links
New nano-linked perovskite solar cells reached 27.04 percent efficiency while maintaining a stable performance for more than 1,400 hours.
The team physically stitched the perovskite and electron-transport layers together. They achieved this by mixing polymerizable molecules into both layers before using heat to trigger a chemical reaction.
Researchers at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have developed new nano-linked perovskite solar cells that reach 27.04 percent efficiency while maintaining a stable performance for more than 1400 hours. The new technology, described by the team as trans-interface engineering , was devised to boost the efficiency and lifetime of the device.
These solar cells fail to work properly owing to the physical damage caused to thin layers that sit between their light-absorbing material and the charge-transport layers or electrodes.
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