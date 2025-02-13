Perkins' Last-Second 3 Lifts Villanova Past St. John's, Ending Red Storm's Winning Streak

Villanova Wildcats defeat No. 9 St. John's Red Storm in a thrilling Big East matchup. Tyler Perkins' game-winning shot secures the victory for Villanova, snapping St. John's 10-game winning streak.

Tyler Perkins drained a clutch 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining, propelling Villanova to a thrilling 73-71 victory over No. 9 St. John's on Wednesday night. The win snapped the Red Storm's impressive 10-game winning streak. Perkins' heroics came after a back-and-forth second half battle. With just under 10 minutes remaining, Perkins connected on a 3-pointer, catapulting the Wildcats to an 11-point advantage. However, St.

John's swiftly countered, reclaiming the lead within a matter of minutes. The lead changed hands multiple times as both teams traded blows. In a nail-biting final stretch, Simeon Wilcher's 3-pointer gave St. John's a one-point edge with 28 seconds left on the clock. Perkins answered the challenge with his game-winning shot just 20 seconds later, securing the victory for Villanova. Wooga Poplar led the Wildcats with 22 points, while Eric Dixon chipped in with 17, proving instrumental in their three-game winning streak. Aaron Scott paced St. John's with 22 points, leading four players in double figures. Despite the loss, St. John's, who hold a one-game lead over No. 24 Creighton in the Big East standings, will look to bounce back in their upcoming matchup against Creighton at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Villanova will prepare for their next challenge against Providence on Saturday





