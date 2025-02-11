A team of researchers has developed a novel method for boiling eggs that produces a perfectly balanced texture, with creamy yolks and firm whites. This method, called 'periodic cooking,' involves repeatedly transferring eggs between boiling and lukewarm water.

A new method of boiling eggs, dubbed 'periodic cooking,' utilizes a rhythmic transfer of eggs between boiling and lukewarm water to achieve perfectly cooked yolks and whites. Researchers, inspired by the challenge of balancing yolk and white cooking temperatures, developed a formula that incorporates heat transfer and the transformation of egg contents from liquid to solid.

Their recipe involves transferring eggs in a steamer basket every two minutes between two bowls of water – one boiling and the other at 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) – for a total of 32 minutes before cooling under running water and peeling. This method, unlike traditional hard-boiling, heats and cools the egg whites until fully set, while the yolk remains at a consistent temperature, resulting in a creamy texture. Researchers confirmed the efficacy of their technique by analyzing the chemical composition of the cooked eggs and conducting taste tests with a panel of eight individuals. While the periodic cooking method requires more time compared to standard hard-boiling, the unique blend of textures achieved may be well worth the effort





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PERIODIC COOKING EGGS FOOD SCIENCE RECIPE YOLK WHITE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Periodic Cooking: Scientists Discover a New Method for Perfectly Boiled EggsThis article discusses a groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II who have developed a novel technique for boiling eggs called 'periodic cooking.' This method involves transferring eggs between bowls of boiling and lukewarm water every two minutes, resulting in perfectly cooked yolks and whites with a unique creamy texture.

Read more »

New Study Reveals 'Periodic Cooking' Method for Perfect EggsAn Italian study proposes a novel cooking technique called 'periodic cooking' to achieve the perfect egg. The method involves alternating the egg between 212°F and 86°F water every two minutes for 32 minutes. This unique approach aims to cook both the albumen and yolk at their optimal temperatures without cracking the shell, potentially enhancing nutritional content.

Read more »

Scientists Crack the Code to the Perfect Hard-Boiled Egg with Periodic CookingResearchers at the University of Naples Federico II have developed a new cooking method called periodic cooking that produces hard-boiled eggs with perfectly set whites and creamy yolks.

Read more »

Periodic Cooking Produces Hard-Boiled Eggs with Perfectly Balanced TextureResearchers have developed a new technique called 'periodic cooking' that produces hard-boiled eggs with both firm whites and a uniquely creamy yolk.

Read more »

Italian Study Reveals the Secret to the Perfect Egg: 32 Minutes of Periodic CookingA new Italian study has unveiled a unique method for cooking the perfect egg, involving a 32-minute process of alternating between hot and cold water baths. This 'periodic cooking' technique ensures optimal cooking temperatures for both the white and yolk, resulting in a flavorful and nutritious egg.

Read more »

Scientists Discover the Perfect Egg Cooking MethodA new study by Italian polymer specialists has identified an optimal method for cooking eggs that maximizes both taste and nutritional value. The research, published in the journal, utilizes a cyclic cooking process involving alternating temperatures to achieve a unique texture and nutrient profile.

Read more »