Perinton Food Shelf expands to meet rising demand as more families face food insecurity

As more families across the Rochester region struggle to afford groceries and other essentials, the Perinton Food Shelf has opened a significantly larger pantry

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held at the newly expanded Perinton Food Shelf, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Perinton, N.Y. — As more families across the Rochester region struggle to afford groceries and other essentials, the Perinton Food Shelf has opened a significantly larger pantry space aimed at meeting growing need in the town.

The expanded facility on Pittsford Palmyra Road replaces the organization’s former location on Turk Hill Road. Volunteers said the new pantry is nearly double the size of the previous facility and is expected to make it easier for community members to access food.

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“We really help them. There's so much need in this community, and we have an incredibly generous community who comes out for us and really helps out,” said Susan DeGregory, the Perinton Food Shelf’s volunteer director. The expansion comes as affordability has remained a major concern for many families, and just days after the midterm elections, where affordability was one of the top issues for voters. The Perinton Food Shelf opened in 1984.

In 2000, it served about 75 individuals and 24 families each month. This year, that has grown to 215 individuals and 89 families. DeGregory said the demand has increased as families face a tougher economy and changes to assistance programs.

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“And now we have you know high high gas prices, high food prices. People are trying to pay their rent, and we are able to help out, and it's it's a wonderful thing,” DeGregory said. The food shelf also played a role in helping the community after a fire at the Pines of Perinton in 2022, when 65 people were forced from their homes.

“Between covid, the fire in the pines, we all know this organization stepped up and showed up for our neighbors and residents,” said Meredith Stockman-Broadbent, Perinton deputy supervisor. Across the 10-county region surrounding Rochester, Foodlink estimates that in 2024 more than 155,000 people faced some type of food insecurity, including 42,000 children.

“I just think that it's important that people understand that food insecurity happens at a moment's notice sometimes, and it can happen to anybody. So, understanding taking care of your neighbors is key because when your neighbors are doing well, the whole community is doing well,” said Roseann Bruner, director of operations. New York State Police said a Wayne County woman has been charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor.

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